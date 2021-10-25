DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Predictions, Preview

The TOUR packs its bags and heads from Japan to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week. The tournament will be played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southhampton, Bermuda, and will be a par 71 measuring 6,828 yards. The greens will be Bermuda this week.

Initially assigned as an alternate tournament, the Bermuda Championship will be in its second year as a full FedEx Cup event. The winner of the Bermuda Championship gets a total of 500 FedEx points, a two-year exemption and the ability to make his schedule next season — all this is another way of saying a win here means a lot. Past winners include Brian Gay (+10000, $7,100) and Brendon Todd, who exhibit accuracy Off-the-Tee and are fantastic putters. In fact, the years they won, Gay and Todd ranked inside the top four in fairways gained and top six in putts per GIR.

There are only two years of historical data at this course, so golfers who have done well on shorter, coastal courses like the Corales Puntacana, Sony Open, the RSM Classic and the Mayakoba Golf Classic also deserve roster consideration this week. Like those courses, the weather will play a factor in scoring at Port Royal. The first year’s winning score was 24-under with relatively benign conditions, and last year, Gay won at 15-under with moderate-to-high winds. Thus, it would be prudent to wait for the tee draws to come out and see if there’s a weather advantage.

We’ve also seen Wyndham Clark and Harry Higgs do well, golfers who both exhibit distance Off-the-Tee more so than the past winners, which means the course can be won by any type of golfer this week, especially at this shorter distance.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1000 to Win, $11,000 on DraftKings)

Fitzy is one of the TOUR’s more accurate drivers, ranking fifth in fairways gained over the previous 50 rounds. His putting has been MIA over the past three tournaments, but he gets back on Bermuda, the putting surface he prefers, gaining a total of 22.7 strokes over the previous 24 rounds on said greens, which ranks second during that timespan. Fitzpatrick will be popular as one of the highest-ranked golfers here, but it’s chalk you should consider rostering given how well he sets up this week. Adam Hadwin (+3500, $9,400) is also worth consideration given how accurate he is Off-the-Tee and how well he’s currently hitting his irons, gaining 5.7 strokes through approach at the Shriners earlier this month.

Russell Knox (+4500 to Win, $7,700 on DraftKings)

A 16th-place finish here last season and an 11th the year previous prove Knox has a knack for playing well at Port Royal. Knox not only has solid course history, but he also ranks seventh in SG: Ball-Striking and fourth in fairways gained over the previous 24 rounds. Knox also has third-place and runner-up finishes at the Mayakoba Classic, a similar course, and is 33rd in SG: Total on courses measuring under 7,200 yards.

Kramer Hickok (+10000 to Win, $7,000 on DraftKings)

Hickok is four months removed from his marathon playoff loss to Harris English at the Travelers Championship, and his best finish is a 57th at last week’s ZOZO Championship. Still, over the previous 24 rounds at similar courses (Corales CC, El Camaleaon GC, Sea Island Resort and Waialae CC), Hickok ranks top five in SG: Ball-striking. He also ranks 12th in SG: Putting on really slow greens and has a top 15 in 2019 as well as an eighth last season at this course, so he should be feeling confident here.

