NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 26

Key News to Monitor for October 26 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks J. Embiid (Q), A. Drummond (Q), S. Milton (O), B. Simmons (O) C. Bassey will see a significantly expanded role if Embiid & Drummond are unable to play. New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers N. Noel (Q) M. Robinson to see a bump in playing time if Noel is out. Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder A. Iguodala (P), J. Kuminga (O), J. Wiseman (O) Iguodala is expected to suit up. Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors D. Favors (O) I. Roby will see an expanded role with Favors out; Los Angeles Lakers San Antonio Spurs L. James (P), K. Nunn (O), T. Horton-Tucker (O), W. Ellington (O), T. Ariza (O) R. Rondo to continue seeing an expanded role in Nunn's absence. San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets TBD TBD Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz TBD Second night of B2B. Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets R. Gay (O) E. Paschall to see an expanded role in Gay's absence.

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 26)

Josh Giddey

After an underwhelming start to his rookie season, Giddey filled up the stat sheet Sunday against Philly. The Australian sensation finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists en route to a 47 DKFP performance against a tough 76ers defense. At 6’8, Giddey is a versatile ball-handler that should thrive in Oklahoma City’s young offense with a multitude of opportunities. Next up, the Thunder take on a Warriors defense that ranks 28th against SFs, giving Giddey a chance to build on this positive momentum.

