Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

After traveling to Japan for the ZOZO Championship, the PGA TOUR makes its way to Port Royal Golf Club (par 71, 6,828 yards, Bermuda greens) in Southampton, Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This event was added to the PGA TOUR schedule in 2019 and the first two editions of the Bermuda Championship were both played at Port Royal. Last year, Brian Gay won at -15, and Brendan Todd won the previous season at -23. Port Royal plays along the beautiful Bermuda coast, and last season, wind became a serious factor, which is the type of conditions we are expecting again this week. Wind gusts of at least 15 MPH are forecasted for all four days of the tournament, and there is also a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Port Royal is the shortest course on the PGA TOUR schedule this season and extra distance OTT isn’t necessary at this venue, especially now with this current forecast. Being accurate and finding the fairway at a high rate is far more important. Both Gay and Todd finished in the top-six in driving accuracy during their wins, and they also had strong showings with their irons, ranking 17th and 10th in GIR, respectively.

As a par 71, Port Royal is home to 11 par fours and three par fives. The three par fives rank as the three easiest holes on the scorecard, and all three will be reachable in two shots by most of the field. Scoring on these holes will be imperative, but efficiency on the six par fours that range from 350-400 yards has been the most crucial for success at Port Royal. Both Gay and Todd led their fields in SG on these specific holes, certainly making it a range to focus on this week.

Following a few withdrawals, the Bermuda Championship presents a field of 130 players and there will be a top-65 and ties cutline after the first 36 holes. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed are the only top-30 ranked golfers that will be attending, making this by far one of the weakest fields of the season. Still, DraftKings is offering up some huge GPPs for DFS players, and the smaller field results in a higher cut rate than usual, making this an opportune time to build stars and scrubs lineups. So without further ado, below are four of my favorite sub $7.5K value plays for the Bermuda Championship.

Jason Dufner, $7,200

Dufner has been a ball striking wizard as of late. He has made six straight cuts, producing at least three strokes from T2G in every start. Four of these finishes have been inside the top-30, and Dufner ranks second in SGT2G when we compare this field’s last 24 rounds. Also over this span, the 44-year-old has been a very efficient par four player, ranking eighth in SG on par fours.

Putting has always been Dufner’s downfall, but he has actually gained strokes with his flat stick in two of his last three starts, and the recent success certainly could continue this week on the Bermuda greens at Port Royal. Throughout his career, Dufner’s best putting splits have come on this green type, and while it was only a T58, the veteran did make the cut in his first attempt at Port Royal a year ago. Dufner had missed back-to-back cuts heading into that week, and he should produce a much better finish this time around.

David Hearn, $7,100

Hearn absolutely loves Port Royal. He posted a T8 finish at each of the first two Bermuda Championships and ranks second in this field in career strokes gained at the par 71.

As for his current form, Hearn has been competing on the weekend at five of his last six events, and has amassed positive strokes from T2G in three of his most recent four. At only $7,100, Hearn is one of the best value plays available this week.

Beau Hossler, $7,000

Hossler carded a top-30 finish at each of the first two Bermuda Championships, and now returns to Port Royal in encouraging form. In his last eight starts, Hossler has made seven cuts, including five top-25 finishes. Most recently, the 26-year-old recorded a T16 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked seventh in GIR and led the field in SGP.

Hossler was priced all the way up to $9,900 for this event two years ago, and is a value that can’t be ignored at only $7,000.

Cameron Percy, $6,900

Percy comes into this week riding an eight made cut streak, that is mostly the product of some terrific ball striking. Across his last 24 rounds, Percy ranks fourth in SGT2G and third in SG APP. Additionally during this time, he ranks 18th in SG on par fours that land between 350-400 yards.

Including a T26 last season, Percy has made it to the weekend at both Bermuda Championships and he is extremely underpriced for his chances of making the cut again this week.

