NFL Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Week 8 Injuries
RB
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|IND
|$8,900
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|DAL
|SNF
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|MIN
|SNF
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|NE
|$7,900
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|CLE
|$7,500
|6
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|PHI
|$7,100
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|TEN
|$7,200
|8
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|PIT
|$6,800
|9
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|HOU
|$6,500
|10
|James Robinson
|JAX
|SEA
|$6,600
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|TB
|$8,700
|12
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|NYJ
|$6,900
|13
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|ARI
|TNF
|14
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|CAR
|$6,200
|15
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|NYG
|MNF
|16
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|NO
|$6,300
|17
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|SF
|$5,400
|18
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|CHI
|$5,400
|19
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|20
|Damien Harris
|NE
|LAC
|$6,100
|21
|James Conner
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|22
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|23
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|DEN
|$5,700
|24
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|ATL
|$6,000
|25
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|JAX
|$5,300
|26
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|DET
|$5,000
|27
|JD McKissic
|WAS
|DEN
|$5,100
|28
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|CIN
|$4,900
|29
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|WAS
|$5,200
|30
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|MIA
|$5,200
|31
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|BUF
|$5,600
|32
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|LAC
|$4,500
|33
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|WAS
|$5,300
|34
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|MIN
|SNF
|35
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|DET
|$4,400
|36
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|MIA
|$4,600
|37
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|NYJ
|$4,900
|38
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|CAR
|$5,000
|39
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|ARI
|TNF
|40
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|PIT
|$5,400
|41
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|DAL
|SNF
|42
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|SF
|$5,300
|43
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|TEN
|$4,500
|44
|David Johnson
|HOU
|LAR
|$4,200
|45
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|PHI
|$4,700
|46
|Gio Bernard
|TB
|NO
|$4,000
|47
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|CIN
|$4,400
|48
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|CHI
|$4,300
|49
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|JAX
|$4,000
|50
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|TEN
|$4,000
|51
|Mark Ingram
|HOU
|LAR
|$4,100
|52
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|BUF
|$4,000
|53
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|PIT
|$4,500
|54
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|IND
|$4,200
|55
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|LAC
|$4,200
|56
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|NYG
|MNF
|57
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|NYJ
|$4,000
|58
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|DEN
|$4,000
|59
|Carlos Hyde
|JAX
|SEA
|$4,100
|60
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|JAX
|$5,000
|61
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|HOU
|$4,000
|62
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|LAR
|$4,000
|63
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|CHI
|$4,700
|64
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|NE
|$4,400
|65
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|ATL
|$4,000
|66
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|NO
|$4,100
|67
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|TB
|$4,000
|68
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|CIN
|$4,000
|69
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|JAX
|$4,600
|70
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|ATL
|$4,000
|71
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|LAC
|$4,600
|72
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|IND
|$4,000
|73
|Ryan Nall
|CHI
|SF
|$4,000
