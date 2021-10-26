 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 8 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Week 8 Injury Report, RB Snaps, Game Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 8 Rankings Breakdown Coming Tuesday Afternoon

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

Week 8 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Injury Cheatsheet

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 8 Injuries

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Derrick Henry TEN IND $8,900
2 Dalvin Cook MIN DAL SNF
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL MIN SNF
4 Austin Ekeler LAC NE $7,900
5 Najee Harris PIT CLE $7,500
6 D'Andre Swift DET PHI $7,100
7 Jonathan Taylor IND TEN $7,200
8 Nick Chubb CLE PIT $6,800
9 Darrell Henderson LAR HOU $6,500
10 James Robinson JAX SEA $6,600
11 Alvin Kamara NO TB $8,700
12 Joe Mixon CIN NYJ $6,900
13 Aaron Jones GB ARI TNF
14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL CAR $6,200
15 Darrel Williams KC NYG MNF
16 Leonard Fournette TB NO $6,300
17 Khalil Herbert CHI SF $5,400
18 Elijah Mitchell SF CHI $5,400
19 Devontae Booker NYG KC MNF
20 Damien Harris NE LAC $6,100
21 James Conner ARI GB TNF
22 Chase Edmonds ARI GB TNF
23 Antonio Gibson WAS DEN $5,700
24 Chuba Hubbard CAR ATL $6,000
25 Alex Collins SEA JAX $5,300
26 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DET $5,000
27 JD McKissic WAS DEN $5,100
28 Michael Carter NYJ CIN $4,900
29 Melvin Gordon DEN WAS $5,200
30 Zack Moss BUF MIA $5,200
31 Myles Gaskin MIA BUF $5,600
32 Brandon Bolden NE LAC $4,500
33 Javonte Williams DEN WAS $5,300
34 Tony Pollard DAL MIN SNF
35 Boston Scott PHI DET $4,400
36 Devin Singletary BUF MIA $4,600
37 Samaje Perine CIN NYJ $4,900
38 Mike Davis ATL CAR $5,000
39 AJ Dillon GB ARI TNF
40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE PIT $5,400
41 Alexander Mattison MIN DAL SNF
42 Damien Williams CHI SF $5,300
43 Nyheim Hines IND TEN $4,500
44 David Johnson HOU LAR $4,200
45 Jamaal Williams DET PHI $4,700
46 Gio Bernard TB NO $4,000
47 Ty Johnson NYJ CIN $4,400
48 JaMycal Hasty SF CHI $4,300
49 Rashaad Penny SEA JAX $4,000
50 Marlon Mack IND TEN $4,000
51 Mark Ingram HOU LAR $4,100
52 Salvon Ahmed MIA BUF $4,000
53 Demetric Felton CLE PIT $4,500
54 Jeremy McNichols TEN IND $4,200
55 J.J. Taylor NE LAC $4,200
56 Jerick McKinnon KC NYG MNF
57 Chris Evans CIN NYJ $4,000
58 Jaret Patterson WAS DEN $4,000
59 Carlos Hyde JAX SEA $4,100
60 DeeJay Dallas SEA JAX $5,000
61 Sony Michel LAR HOU $4,000
62 Phillip Lindsay HOU LAR $4,000
63 Trey Sermon SF CHI $4,700
64 Larry Rountree III LAC NE $4,400
65 Royce Freeman CAR ATL $4,000
66 Ronald Jones TB NO $4,100
67 Dwayne Washington NO TB $4,000
68 Tevin Coleman NYJ CIN $4,000
69 Travis Homer SEA JAX $4,600
70 Ameer Abdullah CAR ATL $4,000
71 Rhamondre Stevenson NE LAC $4,600
72 Darrynton Evans TEN IND $4,000
73 Ryan Nall CHI SF $4,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation