NFL Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

Week 8 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Injury Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Derrick Henry TEN IND $8,900 2 Dalvin Cook MIN DAL SNF 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL MIN SNF 4 Austin Ekeler LAC NE $7,900 5 Najee Harris PIT CLE $7,500 6 D'Andre Swift DET PHI $7,100 7 Jonathan Taylor IND TEN $7,200 8 Nick Chubb CLE PIT $6,800 9 Darrell Henderson LAR HOU $6,500 10 James Robinson JAX SEA $6,600 11 Alvin Kamara NO TB $8,700 12 Joe Mixon CIN NYJ $6,900 13 Aaron Jones GB ARI TNF 14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL CAR $6,200 15 Darrel Williams KC NYG MNF 16 Leonard Fournette TB NO $6,300 17 Khalil Herbert CHI SF $5,400 18 Elijah Mitchell SF CHI $5,400 19 Devontae Booker NYG KC MNF 20 Damien Harris NE LAC $6,100 21 James Conner ARI GB TNF 22 Chase Edmonds ARI GB TNF 23 Antonio Gibson WAS DEN $5,700 24 Chuba Hubbard CAR ATL $6,000 25 Alex Collins SEA JAX $5,300 26 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DET $5,000 27 JD McKissic WAS DEN $5,100 28 Michael Carter NYJ CIN $4,900 29 Melvin Gordon DEN WAS $5,200 30 Zack Moss BUF MIA $5,200 31 Myles Gaskin MIA BUF $5,600 32 Brandon Bolden NE LAC $4,500 33 Javonte Williams DEN WAS $5,300 34 Tony Pollard DAL MIN SNF 35 Boston Scott PHI DET $4,400 36 Devin Singletary BUF MIA $4,600 37 Samaje Perine CIN NYJ $4,900 38 Mike Davis ATL CAR $5,000 39 AJ Dillon GB ARI TNF 40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE PIT $5,400 41 Alexander Mattison MIN DAL SNF 42 Damien Williams CHI SF $5,300 43 Nyheim Hines IND TEN $4,500 44 David Johnson HOU LAR $4,200 45 Jamaal Williams DET PHI $4,700 46 Gio Bernard TB NO $4,000 47 Ty Johnson NYJ CIN $4,400 48 JaMycal Hasty SF CHI $4,300 49 Rashaad Penny SEA JAX $4,000 50 Marlon Mack IND TEN $4,000 51 Mark Ingram HOU LAR $4,100 52 Salvon Ahmed MIA BUF $4,000 53 Demetric Felton CLE PIT $4,500 54 Jeremy McNichols TEN IND $4,200 55 J.J. Taylor NE LAC $4,200 56 Jerick McKinnon KC NYG MNF 57 Chris Evans CIN NYJ $4,000 58 Jaret Patterson WAS DEN $4,000 59 Carlos Hyde JAX SEA $4,100 60 DeeJay Dallas SEA JAX $5,000 61 Sony Michel LAR HOU $4,000 62 Phillip Lindsay HOU LAR $4,000 63 Trey Sermon SF CHI $4,700 64 Larry Rountree III LAC NE $4,400 65 Royce Freeman CAR ATL $4,000 66 Ronald Jones TB NO $4,100 67 Dwayne Washington NO TB $4,000 68 Tevin Coleman NYJ CIN $4,000 69 Travis Homer SEA JAX $4,600 70 Ameer Abdullah CAR ATL $4,000 71 Rhamondre Stevenson NE LAC $4,600 72 Darrynton Evans TEN IND $4,000 73 Ryan Nall CHI SF $4,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

