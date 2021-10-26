 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 8 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Week 8 Injury Report, RB Snaps, Game Notes

Week 8 Rankings Breakdown Coming Tuesday Afternoon

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

Week 8 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Injury Cheatsheet

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 8 Injuries

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR HOU $9,000
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN NYJ $7,500
3 Tyreek Hill KC NYG MNF
4 Deebo Samuel SF CHI $7,400
5 A.J. Brown TEN IND $6,900
6 Justin Jefferson MIN DAL SNF
7 Terry McLaurin WAS DEN $7,600
8 Calvin Ridley ATL CAR $6,600
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL MIN SNF
10 DeAndre Hopkins ARI GB TNF
11 Keenan Allen LAC NE $6,500
12 Chris Godwin TB NO $6,400
13 Mike Evans TB NO $7,000
14 Stefon Diggs BUF MIA $8,100
15 Mike Williams LAC NE $7,700
16 Diontae Johnson PIT CLE $6,700
18 D.J. Moore CAR ATL $7,200
19 Amari Cooper DAL MIN SNF
20 Adam Thielen MIN DAL SNF
21 D.K. Metcalf SEA JAX $6,800
22 Sterling Shepard NYG KC MNF
23 Brandin Cooks HOU LAR $5,700
24 Jaylen Waddle MIA BUF $5,600
25 Courtland Sutton DEN WAS $6,400
26 Michael Pittman IND TEN $5,300
27 Tee Higgins CIN NYJ $5,200
28 Robert Woods LAR HOU $6,300
29 DeVonta Smith PHI DET $5,500
30 Jarvis Landry CLE PIT $5,000
31 Chase Claypool PIT CLE $6,300
32 Allen Lazard GB ARI TNF
33 Emmanuel Sanders BUF MIA $5,400
34 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX SEA $5,900
35 Julio Jones TEN IND $5,800
36 A.J. Green ARI GB TNF
37 Corey Davis NYJ CIN $5,200
38 Jakobi Meyers NE LAC $5,100
39 Christian Kirk ARI GB TNF
40 Kenny Golladay NYG KC MNF
41 Jamison Crowder NYJ CIN $4,800
42 Kalif Raymond DET PHI $5,300
43 Tyler Boyd CIN NYJ $4,800
44 Tyler Lockett SEA JAX $6,100
45 Darius Slayton NYG KC MNF
46 Randall Cobb GB ARI TNF
47 T.Y. Hilton IND TEN $4,900
48 Tim Patrick DEN WAS $4,700
49 Cole Beasley BUF MIA $4,900
50 DeVante Parker MIA BUF $4,900
51 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE PIT $4,600
52 Jerry Jeudy DEN WAS $4,900
53 Jamal Agnew JAX SEA $3,700
54 Russell Gage ATL CAR $4,200
55 Mecole Hardman KC NYG MNF
56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX SEA $4,700
57 K.J. Osborn MIN DAL SNF
58 Michael Gallup DAL MIN SNF
59 Nelson Agholor NE LAC $4,000
60 Van Jefferson LAR HOU $3,900
61 Quez Watkins PHI DET $4,000
62 Darnell Mooney CHI SF $4,800
63 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET PHI $3,900
64 Rondale Moore ARI GB TNF
65 Kendrick Bourne NE LAC $4,500
66 Jalen Reagor PHI DET $4,100
67 Robby Anderson CAR ATL $4,700
68 Allen Robinson CHI SF $4,900
69 Tre'Quan Smith NO TB $3,900
70 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL CAR $3,400
71 Marquez Callaway NO TB $5,400
72 Nico Collins HOU LAR $3,200
73 Brandon Aiyuk SF CHI $4,200
74 James Washington PIT CLE $3,800
75 Adam Humphries WAS DEN $3,400
76 Zach Pascal IND TEN $4,400
77 Jalen Guyton LAC NE $3,200
78 Tyler Johnson TB NO $3,100
79 Mack Hollins MIA BUF $3,000
80 KhaDarel Hodge DET PHI $3,000
81 John Ross III NYG KC MNF
82 Kenny Stills NO TB $3,200
83 DeSean Jackson LAR HOU $3,300
84 Demarcus Robinson KC NYG MNF
85 Freddie Swain SEA JAX $3,200
86 Josh Reynolds TEN IND $3,000
87 Chester Rogers TEN IND $3,200
88 Shi Smith CAR ATL $3,000
89 Dante Pettis NYG KC MNF
90 Marcus Johnson TEN IND $3,000
91 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN IND $3,100
92 Dyami Brown WAS DEN $3,300

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

