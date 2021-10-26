NFL Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR HOU $9,000 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN NYJ $7,500 3 Tyreek Hill KC NYG MNF 4 Deebo Samuel SF CHI $7,400 5 A.J. Brown TEN IND $6,900 6 Justin Jefferson MIN DAL SNF 7 Terry McLaurin WAS DEN $7,600 8 Calvin Ridley ATL CAR $6,600 9 CeeDee Lamb DAL MIN SNF 10 DeAndre Hopkins ARI GB TNF 11 Keenan Allen LAC NE $6,500 12 Chris Godwin TB NO $6,400 13 Mike Evans TB NO $7,000 14 Stefon Diggs BUF MIA $8,100 15 Mike Williams LAC NE $7,700 16 Diontae Johnson PIT CLE $6,700 18 D.J. Moore CAR ATL $7,200 19 Amari Cooper DAL MIN SNF 20 Adam Thielen MIN DAL SNF 21 D.K. Metcalf SEA JAX $6,800 22 Sterling Shepard NYG KC MNF 23 Brandin Cooks HOU LAR $5,700 24 Jaylen Waddle MIA BUF $5,600 25 Courtland Sutton DEN WAS $6,400 26 Michael Pittman IND TEN $5,300 27 Tee Higgins CIN NYJ $5,200 28 Robert Woods LAR HOU $6,300 29 DeVonta Smith PHI DET $5,500 30 Jarvis Landry CLE PIT $5,000 31 Chase Claypool PIT CLE $6,300 32 Allen Lazard GB ARI TNF 33 Emmanuel Sanders BUF MIA $5,400 34 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX SEA $5,900 35 Julio Jones TEN IND $5,800 36 A.J. Green ARI GB TNF 37 Corey Davis NYJ CIN $5,200 38 Jakobi Meyers NE LAC $5,100 39 Christian Kirk ARI GB TNF 40 Kenny Golladay NYG KC MNF 41 Jamison Crowder NYJ CIN $4,800 42 Kalif Raymond DET PHI $5,300 43 Tyler Boyd CIN NYJ $4,800 44 Tyler Lockett SEA JAX $6,100 45 Darius Slayton NYG KC MNF 46 Randall Cobb GB ARI TNF 47 T.Y. Hilton IND TEN $4,900 48 Tim Patrick DEN WAS $4,700 49 Cole Beasley BUF MIA $4,900 50 DeVante Parker MIA BUF $4,900 51 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE PIT $4,600 52 Jerry Jeudy DEN WAS $4,900 53 Jamal Agnew JAX SEA $3,700 54 Russell Gage ATL CAR $4,200 55 Mecole Hardman KC NYG MNF 56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX SEA $4,700 57 K.J. Osborn MIN DAL SNF 58 Michael Gallup DAL MIN SNF 59 Nelson Agholor NE LAC $4,000 60 Van Jefferson LAR HOU $3,900 61 Quez Watkins PHI DET $4,000 62 Darnell Mooney CHI SF $4,800 63 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET PHI $3,900 64 Rondale Moore ARI GB TNF 65 Kendrick Bourne NE LAC $4,500 66 Jalen Reagor PHI DET $4,100 67 Robby Anderson CAR ATL $4,700 68 Allen Robinson CHI SF $4,900 69 Tre'Quan Smith NO TB $3,900 70 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL CAR $3,400 71 Marquez Callaway NO TB $5,400 72 Nico Collins HOU LAR $3,200 73 Brandon Aiyuk SF CHI $4,200 74 James Washington PIT CLE $3,800 75 Adam Humphries WAS DEN $3,400 76 Zach Pascal IND TEN $4,400 77 Jalen Guyton LAC NE $3,200 78 Tyler Johnson TB NO $3,100 79 Mack Hollins MIA BUF $3,000 80 KhaDarel Hodge DET PHI $3,000 81 John Ross III NYG KC MNF 82 Kenny Stills NO TB $3,200 83 DeSean Jackson LAR HOU $3,300 84 Demarcus Robinson KC NYG MNF 85 Freddie Swain SEA JAX $3,200 86 Josh Reynolds TEN IND $3,000 87 Chester Rogers TEN IND $3,200 88 Shi Smith CAR ATL $3,000 89 Dante Pettis NYG KC MNF 90 Marcus Johnson TEN IND $3,000 91 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN IND $3,100 92 Dyami Brown WAS DEN $3,300

