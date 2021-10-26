NFL Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Week 8 Injuries
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|HOU
|$9,000
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|NYJ
|$7,500
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|NYG
|MNF
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|CHI
|$7,400
|5
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|IND
|$6,900
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|DAL
|SNF
|7
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|DEN
|$7,600
|8
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|CAR
|$6,600
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|MIN
|SNF
|10
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|NE
|$6,500
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|NO
|$6,400
|13
|Mike Evans
|TB
|NO
|$7,000
|14
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|MIA
|$8,100
|15
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|NE
|$7,700
|16
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|CLE
|$6,700
|18
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|ATL
|$7,200
|19
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|MIN
|SNF
|20
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|DAL
|SNF
|21
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|JAX
|$6,800
|22
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|LAR
|$5,700
|24
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|BUF
|$5,600
|25
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WAS
|$6,400
|26
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|TEN
|$5,300
|27
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|NYJ
|$5,200
|28
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|HOU
|$6,300
|29
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|DET
|$5,500
|30
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|PIT
|$5,000
|31
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|CLE
|$6,300
|32
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|ARI
|TNF
|33
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|MIA
|$5,400
|34
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|SEA
|$5,900
|35
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|IND
|$5,800
|36
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|37
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|CIN
|$5,200
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|LAC
|$5,100
|39
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|40
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|41
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|CIN
|$4,800
|42
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|PHI
|$5,300
|43
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|NYJ
|$4,800
|44
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|JAX
|$6,100
|45
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|46
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|ARI
|TNF
|47
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|TEN
|$4,900
|48
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WAS
|$4,700
|49
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|MIA
|$4,900
|50
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|BUF
|$4,900
|51
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|PIT
|$4,600
|52
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WAS
|$4,900
|53
|Jamal Agnew
|JAX
|SEA
|$3,700
|54
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|CAR
|$4,200
|55
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|NYG
|MNF
|56
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|SEA
|$4,700
|57
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|DAL
|SNF
|58
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|MIN
|SNF
|59
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|LAC
|$4,000
|60
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|HOU
|$3,900
|61
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|DET
|$4,000
|62
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|SF
|$4,800
|63
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|PHI
|$3,900
|64
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|GB
|TNF
|65
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|LAC
|$4,500
|66
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|DET
|$4,100
|67
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|ATL
|$4,700
|68
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|SF
|$4,900
|69
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|TB
|$3,900
|70
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|CAR
|$3,400
|71
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|TB
|$5,400
|72
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|LAR
|$3,200
|73
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|CHI
|$4,200
|74
|James Washington
|PIT
|CLE
|$3,800
|75
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|DEN
|$3,400
|76
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|TEN
|$4,400
|77
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|NE
|$3,200
|78
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|NO
|$3,100
|79
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|BUF
|$3,000
|80
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|PHI
|$3,000
|81
|John Ross III
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|82
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|TB
|$3,200
|83
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|HOU
|$3,300
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|NYG
|MNF
|85
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|JAX
|$3,200
|86
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|IND
|$3,000
|87
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|IND
|$3,200
|88
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|ATL
|$3,000
|89
|Dante Pettis
|NYG
|KC
|MNF
|90
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|IND
|$3,000
|91
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|IND
|$3,100
|92
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|DEN
|$3,300
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
