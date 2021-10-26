NFL Week 8 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

Week 8 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Injury Cheatsheet

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 QB Rankings

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Kyler Murray ARI GB TNF 2 Josh Allen BUF MIA $8,100 3 Patrick Mahomes KC NYG MNF 4 Jalen Hurts PHI DET $7,200 5 Tom Brady TB NO $7,400 6 Dak Prescott DAL MIN SNF 7 Justin Herbert LAC NE $7,300 8 Joe Burrow CIN NYJ $7,100 9 Matthew Stafford LAR HOU $7,600 10 Kirk Cousins MIN DAL SNF 11 Carson Wentz IND TEN $5,700 12 Matt Ryan ATL CAR $5,900 13 Aaron Rodgers GB ARI TNF 14 Ryan Tannehill TEN IND $6,600 15 Trevor Lawrence JAX SEA $5,500 16 Daniel Jones NYG KC MNF 17 Jared Goff DET PHI $5,200 18 Mac Jones NE LAC $5,200 19 Jameis Winston NO TB $6,000 20 Teddy Bridgewater DEN WAS $5,400 21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CLE $5,400 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA BUF $5,500 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF CHI $5,600 24 Taylor Heinicke WAS DEN $5,300 25 Sam Darnold CAR ATL $5,600 26 Case Keenum CLE PIT $4,900 27 Justin Fields CHI SF $5,000 28 Davis Mills HOU LAR $4,800 29 Mike White NYJ CIN $5,000 30 Geno Smith SEA JAX $5,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.