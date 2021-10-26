NFL Week 8 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap the games and list the top Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 8 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | MNF | BUY/SELL

Week 8 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Injury Cheatsheet

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC NYG MNF 2 Kyle Pitts ATL CAR $6,300 3 Mike Gesicki MIA BUF $5,000 4 TJ Hockenson DET PHI $5,400 5 Dallas Goedert PHI DET $4,700 6 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS DEN $3,800 7 Noah Fant DEN WAS $4,900 8 Dalton Schultz DAL MIN SNF 9 Tyler Higbee LAR HOU $4,500 10 Zach Ertz ARI GB TNF 11 CJ Uzomah CIN NYJ $3,700 12 Pat Freiermuth PIT CLE $3,600 13 Robert Tonyan GB ARI TNF 14 Dan Arnold JAX SEA $2,800 15 Hunter Henry NE LAC $4,200 16 Tyler Conklin MIN DAL SNF 17 O.J. Howard TB NO $3,000 18 Mo Alie-Cox IND TEN $3,200 19 Jared Cook LAC NE $3,400 20 Cole Kmet CHI SF $3,100 21 Gerald Everett SEA JAX $3,300 22 Jonnu Smith NE LAC $2,800 23 Evan Engram NYG KC MNF 24 Blake Jarwin DAL MIN SNF 25 Ross Dwelley SF CHI $2,800 26 Anthony Firkser TEN IND $2,700 27 Austin Hooper CLE PIT $3,100 28 Jordan Akins HOU LAR $2,500 29 Donald Parham Jr. LAC NE $2,600 30 Hayden Hurst ATL CAR $2,900 31 David Njoku CLE PIT $3,000 32 Ian Thomas CAR ATL $2,900 33 Jack Doyle IND TEN $2,600 34 Tommy Tremble CAR ATL $2,600 35 Will Dissly SEA JAX $2,500

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 8 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Rams LAR DST HOU $5,100 2 Bills BUF DST MIA $3,300 3 Eagles PHI DST DET $2,700 4 49ers SF DST CHI $3,500 5 Bengals CIN DST NYJ $3,600 6 Buccaneers TB DST NO $4,200 7 Football Team WAS DST DEN $2,100 8 Browns CLE DST PIT $3,000 9 Bears CHI DST SF $2,700 10 Cowboys DAL DST MIN SNF 11 Panthers CAR DST ATL $3,100 12 Steelers PIT DST CLE $4,300 13 Cardinals ARI DST GB TNF 14 Chargers LAC DST NE $3,200 15 Broncos DEN DST WAS $3,400 16 Titans TEN DST IND $2,600 17 Chiefs KC DST NYG MNF 18 Giants NYG DST KC MNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.