Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Bermuda Championship is in a group of tournaments that either give way to a breakthrough winner or revive a career. Brendon Todd, the 2019 champion, was a longshot who revived his career, while Brian Gay’s (+10000) triumph last season came after seven winless seasons. This tournament is a full FedEx Cup event with all the PGA TOUR exemptions if you win. Tournaments like this can be a launching point for golfers, which is how we should build our card this week.

Todd and Gay won this tournament the same way: Hitting fairways and making putts. Port Royal GC is a shorter course that’ll favor fairway finders as well as big hitters like Scottie Scheffler and Harry Higgs. All four golfers performed exceptionally well here last season, which allows us to take some dart throws on golfers who share the same characteristics in their game.

The last two winners’ odds were +10000 (Todd) and +20000 (Gay), so this tournament should feature more longshots than usual.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Knox is already down 15 points from his earlier odds (+5500), but is still worth consideration. Knox has the course history and experience playing in coastal, windy conditions and playing well, finishing 16th in 2020 and 11th in 2019 at Port Royal. His last two outings here also read second and third in greens hit in regulation, which will prove to be a massive advantage if he can make it three years of solid ball-striking this week. He’s putted well on bermuda greens in recent events (Sanderson, Wyndham and Palmetto) and can rattle off birdies on shorter courses (under 7,200 yards), ranking inside the top 10 over his previous 24 rounds.

Like I mentioned in the preview article, Hickok’s ball-striking on these shorter, coastal resort courses is fantastic, which was proven here last season when he was second after 54 holes. An eighth-place finish isn’t bad, but Hickok was close to winning this and could be in the same position again this week. His form has been questionable since his runner-up at the Travelers, but past winners like Todd and Gay came into this week with multiple missed cuts, and Kramer could follow suit.

His path to the PGA TOUR has gone through the Korn Ferry and European Tour, with the latter being a success, as Kitayama won the 2018 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and the 2019 Oman Open. A recent PGA cardholder, Kitayama’s strength is hitting it extremely far off-the-tee. If we’re taking a different approach to the usual suspects at the top, the California-native could be someone to consider at deeper odds. A 17th at the Puerto Rico Open in 2017 and a decent showing at the Sanderson Farms — gaining 5.7 strokes with his irons — are a couple of data points noting that his game and confidence could be in a good place before tee-off.

