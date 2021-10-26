Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for October 26

It projects to be a hard-fought night in the NHL on Tuesday with seven games projected to be close. The Avalanche are the only notable favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Lightning and Flames are the only two teams playing for the second consecutive night. Here’s a quick look at the daily fantasy landscape ahead of the action on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $80K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Top Line Stacks

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Gabriel Landeskog ($6,800) - Nathan MacKinnon ($8,100) - Mikko Rantanen ($8,000)

Likely a popular stack against the injury-riddled Golden Knights, MacKinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog combined for three tallies and three helpers last time out against Tampa Bay to improve to an elite 5.49 goals per 60 minutes through 1235 minutes of shared ice time over the past three years. Vegas has also lost four straight with 16 goals allowed.

Flames at Devils

Johnny Gaudreau ($6,200) - Elias Lindholm ($6,500) - Matthew Tkachuk ($7,400)

Dating back to last season, Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tkachuk have clicked for 6.02 goals and 17.06 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes, and the trio enters Tuesday with six tallies and eight helpers over the past four games. Even with it being a back-to-back situation for the Flames, New Jersey is down to its No. 3 or 4 goaltender with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) and Mackenzie Blackwood (heel) both injured.

Superstar to Build Around

Steven Stamkos, TB at PIT ($7,800) - The Lightning were embarrassed 5-1 by Buffalo on Monday, so look for a bounce-back showing from Tampa Bay with their captain leading the way. Stamkos is off to an impressive start with four tallies, five helpers, 21 shots, 34 attempts and eight individual high-danger scoring chances through six outings. The Penguins project to have a number of regulars out of the lineup again Tuesday, too.

Value on Offense

Jonathan Drouin, MTL at SEA ($4,300) - This salary doesn’t match Drouin’s solid start. He’s collected two goals, three assists and a rock-solid 2.79 points per 60 minutes through six games and continues to skate in a top-six role and with the No. 1 power-play unit. His 14 shots and 22 attempts are also solid numbers. The Kraken have also allowed 14 goals through their past three games — all losses.

Evgeny Svechnikov, WPG at ANH ($2,700) - The 24-year-old winger has collected an assist in consecutive games skating up the lineup with Winnipeg missing Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler due to COVID-19 protocols. If Svechnikov continues to receive top-six minutes, he’s a strong option considering his recent form and contest-minimum salary.

Stud Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at PIT ($8,200) - As noted, the Lightning should be motivated for an improved showing following Monday’s loss to Buffalo, and Pittsburgh is missing a lot of star power. Individually, Vasilevskiy is also off to a slow start with a .893 save percentage and 3.12 GAA. Some of his poor play is built into his reasonable current salary.

Jake Allen, MON at SEA ($7,600) - Coming off a 26-save win that totaled 20.7 fantasy points, look for Allen to post another solid showing against Seattle on Tuesday. As noted, the Kraken haven’t been impressive of late and scored just six total goals during their current four-game losing streak.

Value on Defense

Jeff Petry, MON at SEA ($4,600) - Another Canadien to target, Petry’s salary is in the heart of value territory, as the veteran defenseman is off to an uncharacteristically slow start. After recording at least 40 points in each of the past four seasons, he’s failed to find the scoresheet through the first six games of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jamie Drysdale, ANA vs. WPG ($3,900) - The sixth overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit and skating alongside Hampus Lindholm ($4,000) in a top-pairing role. Drysdale has also racked up a respectable three points — one goal — with 11 shots and five blocks through six games to start the year.

Power-Play Defenseman

Cale Makar, COL vs. VGK ($6,000) - An affordable addition to an Avalanche stack, Makar collected two assists last time out and paces all regular defensemen in points per 60 minutes since entering the league. His salary isn’t prohibitive enough.

Neal Pionk, WPG at ANA ($5,200) - It’s been a sneaky good start for Pionk, as he’s racked up five assists, 14 shots and eight blocks through five games while averaging 3:11 of power-play time quarterbacking the No. 1 unit. Anaheim probably shouldn’t be viewed as a daunting opponent after allowing 15 goals during its current three-game losing streak.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $80K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is naparker77) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.