NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 26

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Warriors are a team we’ve backed twice already this season, cashing them as dogs on opening night, and then again as slight favorites on Sunday. Now Golden State heads to OKC to face a team that just hasn’t been all that competitive this season. The Thunder are in a clear rebuild, and it hasn’t translated to any early success. OKC isn’t just 0-3, it’s losing by 22 points per game, and is also 0-3 ATS while failing to cover by an average of 13.2 points. The Thunder have trailed by an average of 14 points at halftime so far, and I expect them to continue to come out flat. The Warriors have a good thing going to start the season, and in a a good position to keep that going.

It’s a pretty light Tuesday in the NBA, and no other sides currently jump out to me. But there are big names on the injury report, including LeBron James being downgraded to questionable. We’re 3-0 in player props in the early going, so let’s wait and see if injuries give us more to act on. I’ll add player props here if I’m able, but quick ones based off injury news are always good to get on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I haven’t invested in either of these props, but a couple do jump out to me if you’re looking for action. Julius Randle OVER 31.5 points + rebounds (-130) has some juice to it, but it’s warranted. He’s cashed by a wide margin in two games, and only missed by the hook in the other. Randle is averaging 28.7 points and 11.3 boards in the early going.

Andrew Wiggins UNDER 17.5 points (-105) has cashed in all three games this season, and I think is a consideration until we see him have a big game. He was a popular play to go under his point total in limited minutes in the opener, and only scored 12. He’s scored 17 in consecutive games, but with his minutes increasing. Jordan Poole has taken over as more of a go-to wing scorer behind Stephen Curry, and the Warriors just have more options than they ever have since acquiring Wiggins. With the combined blowout factor here and a cheap price tag, I think the under is a strong lean. I do prefer the Randle prop, though.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.