NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 27

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Wednesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Key News to Monitor for October 27 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic T. Rozier (D), P. Washington (O) I. Smith will continue to see an expanded role if Rozier is out. Orlando Magic Charlotte Hornets M. Carter-Williams (O), E. Moore (O), C. Okeke (O) R. Hampton will continue to see a bump in minutes with MCW sidelined. Atlanta Hawks New Orleans Pelicans D. Gallinari (Q), D. Hunter (P), L. Williams (Q) S. Hill to see an expanded role if Gallinari is unable to suit up. New Orleans Pelicans Atlanta Hawks J. Hart (Q), Z. Williamson (O) T. Murphy to see more minutes if Hart is unable to play. Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors TBD TBD Toronto Raptors Indiana Pacers P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes to continue seeing an expanded role with Siakam sidelined. Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat K. Irving (O) B. Brown will continue to see more minutes with Irving out. Miami Heat Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD Boston Celtics Washington Wizards A. Horford (P), R. Langford (Q) D. Schroder will likely return to the bench if Horford returns. Washington Wizards Boston Celtics R. Neto (Q), T. Bryant (O), R. Hachimura (O), C. Winston (O), A. Gill (O) A. Holiday will see a bump in minutes if Neto is sidelined. Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Milwaukee Bucks Minnesota Timberwolves B. Portis (P), S. Ojeleye (P), B. Lopez (O), J. Holiday (O) Portis (if available) will see an expanded role with Lopez out. Hill to continue seeing a bump in production with Holiday sidelined. Minnesota Timberwolves Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD Memphis Grizzlies Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Memphis Grizzlies TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings C. Payne (O) E. Payton will see an expanded role in Payne's absence. Sacramento Kings Phoenix Suns TBD TBD Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Clippers TBD TBD Los Angeles Clippers Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 27)

Miles Bridges

Heading into a contract year, many were eager to see if Bridges would finally live up to his potential. Four games in, fans have to love what they’ve seen from the MSU product. Bridges has led the Hornets in scoring with 25.0 points per game, also racking up a career-high 8.5 rebounds. The versatile forward has finished with 45+ DKFP in three-straight contests, including an impressive 25 & 10 performance on Monday vs. Boston. With Terry Rozier (ankle) likely out for Charlotte’s matchup against Orlando, Bridges should continue to handle a bulk of the offensive workload.

