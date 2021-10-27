NASCAR DraftKings Fantasy Driver Rankings: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville DFS Picks

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Sunday. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings Xfinity 500 slate locks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Ryan Blaney ($9,700) — Truex might be the best driver at Martinsville, but Blaney is a close second. Blaney led 145 laps and finished third at Martinsville in 2018. He earned two top 5s in 2019 and finished second in both Martinsville races last season. He had the best long-run car in the spring race, but a late race penalty cost him the victory.

2. Martin Truex Jr ($11,400) — He won the spring race, but he did not have the best car. Truex only won because Blaney was penalized near the end of stage 3. That’s not to say that Truex cannot have the best car this weekend. Typically, Truex has the best car at Martinsville and at the 750 tracks.

3. Chase Elliott ($10,100) — In a win-or-go-home race last fall, Elliott won his first race at Martinsville. This past spring, Elliott charged late but could not run down Martin Truex.

4. Denny Hamlin ($10,700) — In the spring race, Hamlin had the best short-run car, but on the long run, he could not compete with Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex. Look for crew chief Chris Gabehart to find the proper balance this Sunday.

5. Kyle Busch ($10,400) — On the stat sheet, his 10th place finish at Martinsville in the spring is disappointing. In real life, his finish was impressive because his car was torn apart during the massive pile up wreck. The No. 18 JGR Toyota looked like an open-wheel modified car.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

6. Kyle Larson ($11,800) — Martinsville was Larson’s worst track, but since joining Hendrick, Larson does not have any bad tracks anymore. He finished fifth in the spring race, and has a legit shot at winning on Sunday.

7. Brad Keselowski ($9,300) — A couple years ago in a different racing package, Keselowski destroyed the field at Martinsville. He led 446 laps on his way to victory. In the spring race, he destroyed his car when he ran into a massive pileup on the back stretch.

8. Joey Logano ($9,500) — The No. 22 car has top-5 speed in the 750 package. Last season, Logano turned the most laps inside the top 5 in this package, but wins were few and far between. Logano needs to win at Martinsville to qualify for the championship, but he did just that in 2018.

9. Kevin Harvick ($9,000) — It’s easy to dismiss the SHR Fords this season, but one of the few tracks where the team ran well was New Hampshire. Martinsville and New Hampshire are not perfect comparisons, but in the past, success at the one-mile flat track correlated with success at the half-mile flat track.

10. Tyler Reddick ($8,200) — It takes a while for young drivers to get accustomed to Martinsville because they lack reps. Reddick has finally got the reps, and this is his crew chief Randall Burnett’s best track.

11. William Byron ($11,000) — He almost won the fall 2019 race at Martinsville, but he could not get around Martin Truex. If you’re going to lose to someone at Martinsville, it might as well be the best. Byron’s No. 24 car and the Hendrick cars were all top-10 cars in the spring race.

12. Alex Bowman ($8,700) — His spring Martinsville race ended in the big wreck that took out half of the field. Even with the early ending to his day, Bowman still ran the seventh-most laps inside the top 5 (156) and ninth-most laps inside the top 10 (263).

13. Kurt Busch ($7,900) — In the spring race, he rebounded from an early wreck and worked his way back into the top 10. However, a green flag pit stop on lap 363 for a tire rub, dropped Busch from 12th to 28th place.

14. Ryan Newman ($7,100) — On lap 348, Newman was in seventh place despite seemingly being in 348 incidents up to that point. On lap 349, he was in 26th place after being spun out by Bubba Wallace, who had also been in 348 incidents up to that point.

15. Erik Jones ($6,900) — In the spring race, Jones ran 294 laps inside the top 20. That might not seem like a lot in a 500-lap race, but Jones was only able to compete in 403 laps because he drove straight into the pile up wreck in stage 3.

16. Austin Dillon ($6,700) — In the spring, Dillon had a top-10 if not top-5 car, but a severe pit road penalty cost Dillon a lap and he never fully recovered. At the short, flat tracks, Dillon has the 14th best Real Rating (my own statistical creation that weighs a driver’s average position along with the amount of laps led and laps driven inside the top 5, top 10, top 20, top 25 and top 30).

17. Corey LaJoie ($6,000) — In 2019 and 2020, the small team driver earned top 20 finishes at Martinsville. He was on his way to a possible top-10 finish in the spring race, but after contact on pit road on lap 374, LaJoie dropped from 11th to last and retired early.

18. Chris Buescher ($5,900) — Despite being involved in the major wreck at Martinsville, Buescher’s Real Rating was a 64/100. At New Hampshire he earned a 69/100 and a 67/100 in the second Richmond race. Basically, he’s been around a 15th place driver.

19. Ryan Preece ($6,200) — If there is anything that Preece does well, it’s short, flat tracks. That’s how he built his reputation before NASCAR. He was collected in the massive wreck in the spring race, but in three of his other four Martinsville races, he has top-20 finishes.

20. Cole Custer ($6,600) — It’s hard to imagine that Martinsville turns into a parking lot again, but stranger things have happened. Even without mayhem, Custer finished 13th at Martinsville last season. The SHR cars have been significantly worse this year, but they did show up at the short, flat track in New Hampshire.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.