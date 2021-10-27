NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 27

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We have 10 NBA games to choose from on Wednesday. There are two games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook - MIN/MIL (230.5) and MEM/POR (234). There are three games with a total of at least 220 while five games are below. There are no double-digit favorites and only two games with a spread of three points or lower.

For full transparency, I filled in for Julian, aka the betting guru, a few days ago and absolutely bricked all three of my selections. To Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Magic are 25th in offensive pace on the young season and have scored fewer than 100 points in three of their four games. Costanza the Son!

That said, the Hornets are sixth in pace and both teams have been poor on the defensive side of the ball. The Magic are 27th in defensive efficiency while the Hornets are 25th.

The over has hit in four of the Hornets’ last five games, and it’s gone over in the Magic’s last nine games at home and in five of their last six games.

I have no faith in the Trail Blazers right now as it looks like they are still adjusting to a new coach. The Trail Blazers lost to the Kings in the home opener, then they waxed the Suns by 29, only to lose to the Clippers by 30. Shrug.

Portland is 17th in offensive efficiency and 18th in defensive efficiency. Memphis is dead-last in defensive efficiency, so this could be a game in which the Trail Blazers get right. That said, the Grizzlies are tops in offensive efficiency by a wide margin right now so Portland will likely have difficulty stopping Memphis on offense. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at 234, the highest on the slate, so plenty of points should be scored.

I’ll take the team that is humming offensively, even though they are on the road.

The Nets are at home, while Miami was not impressive in its lone road game this season, losing 102-81 in Indiana. That said, the Nets are far from the juggernaut that we expected them to be this season. Kyrie Irving isn’t playing while James Harden is still adjusting to the new season. They still have that Kevin Durant guy who can carry them to victory on any given night but the Heat have been the more impressive team to start the season.

Miami is 13th in offensive efficiency while they are first in defensive efficiency. Brooklyn is 20th and 16th respectively.

