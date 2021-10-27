NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 28

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Thursday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for October 28
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Atlanta Hawks
|Washington Wizards
|TBD
|TBD
|Washington Wizards
|Atlanta Hawks
|TBD
|TBD
|Detroit Pistons
|Philadelphia 76ers
|J. Grant (Q), C. Cunningham (O)
|K. Olynyk to see an expanded role if Grant is unable to play.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Detroit Pistons
|J. Embiid (Q), S. Milton (Q), B. Simmons (O)
|A. Drummond will see a significantly expanded role if Embiid is out.
|Utah Jazz
|Houston Rockets
|B. Bogdanovic (Q), E. Paschall (Q), M. Oni (Q), R. Gay (O)
|J. Ingles will see a bump in minutes if Bogdanovic is unable to play.
|Houston Rockets
|Utah Jazz
|D. House Jr. (O)
|D. Nwaba will see more minutes in House's absence.
|New York Knicks
|Chicago Bulls
|N. Noel (Q)
|M. Robinson will see a bump in playing time if Noel is unable to suit up.
|Chicago Bulls
|New York Knicks
|Z. LaVine (Q), C. White (O)
|L. Ball & N. Vucevic will see expanded offensive workloads if LaVine is unable to play.
|San Antonio Spurs
|Dallas Mavericks
|D. McDermott (O)
|D. Vassell to see a bump in minutes with McDermott sidelined.
|Dallas Mavericks
|San Antonio Spurs
|K. Porzingis (Q), S. Brown (Q)
|M. Kleber will see an expanded role if Porzingis is out.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Golden State Warriors
|TBD
|TBD
|Golden State Warriors
|Memphis Grizzlies
|J. Kuminga (O)
|A. Iguodala & O. Porter Jr. could see expanded roles in Kuminga's absence.
Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 28)
TBD
