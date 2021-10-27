Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 8

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Sam Darnold ($5,600)/Robby Anderson ($4,700), Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

I know, I know. I’m just as grossed out about this as you are. After a blistering start to the season, Darnold has cooled off big time. He’s scored fewer than 10 DKFP in two of the last three games and got benched last week. Yuck.

It’s redemption time, though. At least, there’s a chance for that, as the Falcons are 30th in pass defense DVOA and 28th in adjusted sack rate. The game is also on the fast turf in Atlanta, so Anderson could feast.

Anderson has received 11, seven, 11 and nine targets over the last four weeks. That’s translated to five, two, three and three receptions for 46, 30, 11 and 14 yards, respectively. At least he scored a touchdown throughout this stretch.

This stack is cheap, could be low-owned and the game environment should be a decent one.

4. Carson Wentz ($5,700)/Michael Pittman ($5,300), Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

This game has a total of 50.5 points. There are only two games on the slate with an over/under of at least 50. Points should be scored from both sides, as the spread is only one point, in favor of the Colts.

Wentz has put up 21.3, 17.02 and 26.58 DKFP in the last three games. Keep in mind that last week was a rain-infested one, and the prior week was a 31-3 blowout of the Texans. The 26.58-DKFP game was vs. the Ravens, and he went 25 of 35 for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He now gets a matchup against a Titans team that is 18th in pass defense.

Pittman is the “alpha” for the Colts. Granted, that’s not saying much, as he only has 50 targets, but that’s still 15 more than the next receiver. He has two games with 12 targets but three games with four or less. He has gone over 100 yards twice and has two touchdowns, though.

Winston could just as easily throw four interceptions as he could throw four touchdowns. As much as Sean Payton wants to play conservatively, he’s going to have to open it up this week. The Bucs come to town and will likely score a bunch of points. DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with a 50-point total and the Bucs implied for 27.75 points. The Bucs also own the fourth-best rush defense, so Winston will likely have to huck and chuck.

Since being relegated to 20-23 pass attempts a game, Winston has thrown 30 and 35 in the last two games. Over 35 and approaching 40 is well within the range of outcomes.

Callaway has led the wide receiving core in snaps all season long. Last week, he played on 92% of the plays. He also leads the team with 28 and received seven last week.

2. Matthew Stafford ($7,600)/Cooper Kupp ($9,000), Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Stafford has only one game with fewer than 20 DKFP this season. He’s gone over 30 twice. Kupp has double-digit targets in every game and has gone over 30 DKFP four times, with a high of 40.6. He’s scored two touchdowns in a game four times! That’s insane.

Now, this is not a slam dunk by any means. It’s football, and weird things happen. Plus, Kupp has two games with 16.2 and 11.4 DKFP. The Rams are also favored by 14 points against a Texans team that is best attacked on the ground and likely won’t be putting up many points. The prices for both players have increased and ownership could be high.

So, there are merits to fading this duo. The floor-ceiling combo is still one of the highest on the slate.

1. Josh Allen ($8,100)/Stefon Diggs ($8,100), Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

The Bills are coming off their bye and should be rested and raring to go. Diggs has had an underwhelming season so far, as he’s gone under 20 DKFP in four games with a low of 8.9. That said, he’s gone for over 20 DKFP in two of the last three games, garnering 10 and 11 targets. He converted those into seven and nine receptions for 114 and 89 yards, respectively.

It’s only a matter of team before he breaks out with a multi-touchdown game. It wouldn’t surprise me if that happens this week, as the Dolphins are 26th in pass defense DVOA and 24th in adjusted sack rate.

Diggs has 12 red-zone targets on the season, and the Bills are second only to the Bucs with 4.8 red-zone scoring opportunities per game.

Allen only scored 17.66 DKFP in the Week 2 meeting vs. the Dolphins, but that was because Jacoby Brissett was the quarterback, and the Bills won 35-0. With Tagovailoa at the helm, he should be able to move the ball and put up some points so that Allen and the Bills offense won’t completely shut things down.

