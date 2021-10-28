NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 8

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

At the halfway point (sort of), we have an idea of how things are shaking out. Week 8 is upon us, and with just the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens on a bye, we have close to a full slate of games this Sunday. Last week, the favorites smashed the dogs going 9-4 ATS. We had three dogs win outright in the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Packers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven Thursday games.

Packers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Packers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games overall.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS win.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

Under is 4-0 in Packers' previous four games overall.

Over is 5-0 in Packers last five games as an underdog.

Over is 5-0 in Packers previous five games as a road underdog.

Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall.

Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS win.

Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Cardinals are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-1 in the Cardinals' previous five games as a favorite.

Over is 6-2 in the Cardinals' last eight against a team with a winning record.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Titans are 4-1 ATS in their previous five against the AFC South.

Titans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

Titans are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-0 in Titans' last five games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-0 in Titans' previous five road games.

Colts are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 against AFC South.

Colts are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as a home favorite.

Colts are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Over is 8-0 in Colts last eight against a team with a winning record.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Bengals are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against the Jets.

Under is 7-2 in Bengals' previous nine games as a road favorite.

Jets are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

Jets are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Jets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

Under is 9-2 in Jets' last 11 against a team with a winning record.

Eagles are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

Eagles are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 games on the road.

Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a road favorite.

Eagles are 1-8 ATS in their previous nine games as a favorite.

Over is 6-1 in Eagles' last seven games as a road favorite.

Lions are 0-7 SU in their previous seven games at home.

Lions are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win.

Under is 5-0 in the Lions' previous five games overall.

Panthers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games.

Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against the Falcons.

Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games as a road underdog.

Under is 8-2 in the Panthers' last 10 games overall.

Falcons are 1-4 SU in their previous five games at home.

Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games when playing at home against the Panthers.

Falcons are 10-3 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-1 in the Falcons' previous five games overall.

49ers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

49ers are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Bears.

49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games this season.

49ers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a SU loss.

49ers are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 5-1-1 in 49ers last seven games as a road favorite.

Bears are 5-2 SU in their previous 7 games when playing at home against the 49ers.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

The total has gone under in four of Chicago’s previous five games at home.

Under is 4-0 in Bears last four games as an underdog.

Steelers are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games.

Steelers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against the Browns.

Under is 5-1 in Steelers' previous six games overall.

Browns are 4-2 SU in their last six games.

Browns are 4-1 SU in their previous five games at home.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

The home team is 5-2 ATS in their previous seven meetings.

Rams are 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

LA Rams are 4-1 SU in their previous five games on the road.

Rams are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games following an ATS loss.

Rams are 1-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 6-1-1 in Rams' previous eight against a team with a losing record.

Texans are 0-6 SU in their last six games.

Texans are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games.

Texans are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the NFC West.

Under is 7-1 in Texans' last eight against a team with a winning record.

Dolphins are 0-6 SU in their last six games.

Dolphins are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games.

Dolphins are 0-6 SU in their last six games against the Bills.

Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as a road underdog.

Over is 4-0 in Dolphins' last four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Bills are 9-1 SU in their previous 10 games at home.

Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Bills are 5-0 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 5-2 in Bills' previous seven games as a home favorite.

Jaguars are 1-4 SU in their last five games this season.

Jaguars are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 games.

Jaguars are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against Seattle.

Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their previous five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Under is 5-1 in Jaguars last six games as an underdog.

Under is 4-1 in Jaguars' previous five games overall.

Seahawks are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

Seattle is 1-4 SU in their previous five games at home.

Under is 9-2 in Seahawks last 11 against a team with a losing record.

Under is 13-3 in Seahawks previous 16 games overall.

Patriots are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Patriots are 1-9-1 ATS in their previous 11 games following an ATS win.

Patriots are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against the Chargers.

Under is 7-1 in Patriots' previous eight games following SU win.

Under is 6-1 in Patriots last seven games as an underdog.

Chargers are 8-2 SU in their previous 10 games.

Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games this season.

Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Chargers' last four against a team with a losing record.

Under is 5-1 in Chargers' previous 6 games overall.

Buccaneers are 14-1 SU in their last 15 games.

Buccaneers are 10-1 SU in their previous 11 games on the road.

Buccaneers are 1-5 SU in their last six games against the Saints.

Buccaneers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a road favorite.

Over is 4-1 in Buccaneers' last 5 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Saints are 7-3 SU in their previous 10 games at home.

Saints are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against the Buccaneers.

Saints are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS loss.

Saints are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as a home underdog.

Under is 7-2 in Saints' previous nine games overall.

Under is 6-1 in Saints last’ seven games following a SU win.

Washington is 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Washington is 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games.

Washington is 5-2 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Washington is 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as an underdog.

Under is 9-3 in Football Team last 12 games following a SU loss.

Broncos are 1-4 SU in their previous five games.

Broncos are 10-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 5-2 in Broncos last seven games overall.

Cowboys are 5-0 SU in their last five games.

Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games.

Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the Vikings.

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a favorite.

Over is 5-0 in Vikings' previous five games following a bye week.

Vikings are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home.

Vikings are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games when playing at home against the Cowboys.

Vikings are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games following a bye week.

Over is 5-0 in Vikings' previous five games following a bye week.

Giants are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.

Giants are 5-1 SU in their previous six games against Kansas City.

Giants are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games against Kansas City.

Giants are 11-3 ATS in their previous 14 games on the road.

Giants are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a losing home record.

Under is 7-1 in Giants' previous eight against a team with a losing record.

Chiefs are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games.

Kansas City is 14-6 SU in their previous 20 games.

Under is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six games played on a Monday.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.