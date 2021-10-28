Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Showdown on October 28

The NBA brings six games on the schedule Thursday, so it’s not exactly the busiest of slates. On the bright side, there are some exciting matchups, including the Golden State Warriors hosting the Memphis Grizzlies. This Western Conference battle will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss how things might play out.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Stephen Curry ($18,900 Captain’s Pick): If Curry is involved in a Showdown contest, it’s difficult not to roll with him in the Captain’s spot. He can go off from behind the arc on any given night, evident by the fact that he drained eight triples against the Clippers in his second game of the season. Not only is he averaging 20.8 shot attempts per game, but he’s also chipped in significantly in other areas, averaging 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. The sky is the limit here.

Ja Morant ($17,100 Captain’s Pick): The Grizzlies were smoked by the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, which left several players with disappointing stat lines. Not Morant, though, who finished one rebound shy of a triple-double. His usage rate checks in at 33.1 percent, which is an increase of nearly six percentage points compared to last season. If you decide to fade Curry, Morant also provides an excellent option for this multiplier spot.

UTIL Plays

Steven Adams ($7,200): Foul trouble and the blowout score limited Adams to 18 minutes Wednesday. He finished with only four points and seven rebounds, ending a hot streak in which he started off the season with at least 33.0 DKFP in three straight games. The Warriors don’t have a lot of size up front, so Adams has a favorable opportunity to bounce back and dominate inside the paint.

Desmond Bane ($6,000): Bane has the potential to be a deadly three-point shooter. Despite only averaging 22 minutes per game last season, he averaged 1.7 three-pointers. With Dillon Brooks (hand/thigh) out to start this season, Bane has been able to average 3.0 three-pointers and 19.3 points across 29 minutes per game. As long as this game stays close, he should at least approach 30 minutes again.

Andre Iguodala ($3,200): Since we’re considering two players with hefty salaries for the Captain’s Pick, we need to take a chance on someone with a really cheap salary. Iguodala is a shell of his former self, but he’s averaged 22 minutes off the bench across the three games that he’s played. That helped him score at least 16.3 DKFP each time. That’s enough to at least put him on your radar at this salary.

Fades

Andrew Wiggins ($7,800): Wiggins is inconsistent, which makes him a risky option. He’s scored at least 33.5 DKFP in two games this season, but he scored 24.3 DKFP or fewer in both of the Warriors’ other two games. Not only could Adams be a better option, but other players in this salary range that could be better to pursue include Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,200) and De’Anthony Melton ($6,600).

The Outcome

This is not an ideal situation for the Grizzlies, who will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Both of them are road games, as well. With the Warriors having a deeper roster this season and sporting a shiny 4-0 record, look for them to capitalize on their fresher legs to earn a win in this matchup.

Final Score: Warriors 116, Grizzlies 110

