NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 28

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’ve arrived at our second NBA Thursday of the season, and we have a couple of great primetime games on tap for the night. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Wizards are playing very well right now, but they’re not exactly at full strength. Daniel Gafford — one of the most important players Washington has — picked up an injury and likely won’t play in this game, and with the major knee injury Spencer Dinwiddie sustained last year, it’s possible he either sits or plays sparingly on Thursday.

That should put Washington in a bad spot, who might have to rely on Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Aaron Holiday for big minutes. That isn’t a winning strategy against a lethal Hawks offense that has picked things up drastically on the defensive end since March of last year. They marched through the playoffs while quieting some talented players and now rank third in defensive rating in the early going.

I think the Bulls’ first loss of the season should finally come against the New York Knicks.

It’s not for lack of defense on the perimeter — the Bulls have held opponents to 33% shooting from beyond the arc — it’s more about the interior defense. Opponents are shooting 54.4% inside 10 feet against Chicago this season, and it doesn’t help matters that they are among the worst rebounding teams in basketball through four games.

The Knicks have the size and the depth to impose their physicality on any team in the league, and I think Julius Randle should have a clear path to another monster game. For that reason, I like New York and this Randle prop.

The Grizzlies looked fantastic against Portland on Wednesday night before their shooters tired and the defense absolutely lost it. Memphis is a team which thrives down low, collecting every available board which comes its way. Steven Adams is a big part of the Grizzlies’ success inside, which is why when he got himself into foul trouble, the game got away from Memphis. The same goes for Jaren Jackson, Jr.

Barring foul trouble, I actually do think this could be a good matchup for Memphis. Golden State has been weak inside for the last couple of years, and should have real issues dealing with Adams’ physicality. I think that’s enough to make this a close game. It’s also worth noting with so few games under teams’ belts, the impact of a back-to-back probably isn’t so severe right now.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.