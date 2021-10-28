NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 29

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Key News to Monitor for October 29 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors M. Carter-Williams (O), E. Moore (O), C. Okeke (O) R. Hampton will continue to see a bump in minutes with MCW sidelined. Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes to continue seeing an expanded role with Siakam sidelined. Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat T. Rozier (Q), P. Washington (D) I. Smith to continue seeing an expanded role if Rozier is unable to suit up. Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets B. Adebayo (P), K. Lowry (P) Adebayo & Lowry are expected to suit up. Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets C. LeVert (Q), M. Brogdon (O) LeVert (if available) could see an expanded role with Brogdon out. Brooklyn Nets Indiana Pacers N. Claxton (Q) P. Millsap could see a bump in minutes if Claxton is unable to play. Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings J. Hart (Q), G. Temple (D) T. Murphy will see an expanded role if Hart out. Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Clippers TBD TBD Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets TBD TBD Denver Nuggets Dallas Mavericks N. Jokic (Q), V. Cancar (O0 J. Green could see a significantly expanded role if Jokic is unable to suit up. Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 29)

Cole Anthony

Considering the Magic drafted Jalen Suggs and R.J. Hampton has emerged as a solid rotational player, Anthony’s prospects weren’t too bright heading into the 2021-22 campaign. However, the 2020 No. 15 overall pick appears determined not to be overlooked in Orlando’s backcourt. Anthony has scored 40+ DKFP in two of his last three games, including a dominant 66.5-point performance against the Knicks on Sunday. The UNC product racked up an impressive 24-6-5 stat line vs. the Hornets Wednesday with a season-high 28.2% usage rate. At $6,500, you need Anthony in your lineups vs. Toronto.

