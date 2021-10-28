NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 29

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Friday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for October 29
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Orlando Magic
|Toronto Raptors
|M. Carter-Williams (O), E. Moore (O), C. Okeke (O)
|R. Hampton will continue to see a bump in minutes with MCW sidelined.
|Toronto Raptors
|Orlando Magic
|P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O)
|S. Barnes to continue seeing an expanded role with Siakam sidelined.
|Charlotte Hornets
|Miami Heat
|T. Rozier (Q), P. Washington (D)
|I. Smith to continue seeing an expanded role if Rozier is unable to suit up.
|Miami Heat
|Charlotte Hornets
|B. Adebayo (P), K. Lowry (P)
|Adebayo & Lowry are expected to suit up.
|Indiana Pacers
|Brooklyn Nets
|C. LeVert (Q), M. Brogdon (O)
|LeVert (if available) could see an expanded role with Brogdon out.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Indiana Pacers
|N. Claxton (Q)
|P. Millsap could see a bump in minutes if Claxton is unable to play.
|Sacramento Kings
|New Orleans Pelicans
|TBD
|TBD
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Sacramento Kings
|J. Hart (Q), G. Temple (D)
|T. Murphy will see an expanded role if Hart out.
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Portland Trail Blazers
|TBD
|TBD
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Los Angeles Clippers
|TBD
|TBD
|Dallas Mavericks
|Denver Nuggets
|TBD
|TBD
|Denver Nuggets
|Dallas Mavericks
|N. Jokic (Q), V. Cancar (O0
|J. Green could see a significantly expanded role if Jokic is unable to suit up.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Los Angeles Lakers
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|TBD
|TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 29)
Cole Anthony
Considering the Magic drafted Jalen Suggs and R.J. Hampton has emerged as a solid rotational player, Anthony’s prospects weren’t too bright heading into the 2021-22 campaign. However, the 2020 No. 15 overall pick appears determined not to be overlooked in Orlando’s backcourt. Anthony has scored 40+ DKFP in two of his last three games, including a dominant 66.5-point performance against the Knicks on Sunday. The UNC product racked up an impressive 24-6-5 stat line vs. the Hornets Wednesday with a season-high 28.2% usage rate. At $6,500, you need Anthony in your lineups vs. Toronto.
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.
Loading comments...