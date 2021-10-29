Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 29

We have a seven-game NBA slate on Friday. TGIF! According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 230 and no double-digit spreads. The ORL/TOR has a low total of 208 points while the largest spread is BKN -8.5 over IND. I’m writing this early in the morning, before injury news and lineup announcements. Things are going to change throughout the day so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets ($11,000) – We haven’t had the HalleLuka games so far this season, as Doncic has gone for 44.35, 58.25, 60 and 36.25 DKFP, but he can mess around on any given night and provide a ceiling game. The usage rate has been a healthy 34% and he’s attempting 21.3 shots per game while averaging 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, 35.7 minutes and 1.36 DKFP per minute.

This game has a total of 218.5 with the Nuggets favored by 1.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, so it should be a close, competitive, back-and-forth affair. Denver is 15th in offensive pace while Dallas is dead-last. Both teams are in the 20s for offensive efficiency while being in the teens for defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Russell Westbrook ($9,700)

Value

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets ($5,500) – With Malcolm Brogdon dealing with an injury, McConnell will likely get the start. Last season, with Brogdon off the court, he averaged 1.12 DKFP per minute. McConnell made three starts last season and averaged 19.7 points, five rebounds, 7.3 assists and had a usage rate of 17.2%. That translated to 37, 46.5 and 44.25 DKFP. The Nets boost the FPPM to point guards by 2.19%.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($4,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($7,900) – McCollum has been the better and more consistent guard in Portland so far. The usage rate has been over 30% and he’s scored at least 20 points in all four games with a high of 34. That’s translated to 57.5, 43.25, 37.5 and 42.5 DKFP.

Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace so there should plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Tyler Herro ($6,600)

Value

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,400) – Mills has played at least 29 minutes in four of the Nets’ five games. There are two games on the ledger in which he scored fewer than 15 DKFP. He shot 2-for-10 and 1-for-9 in those games. Most of his shots come from beyond the arc, so that is to be expected. That said, he can get hot with the best of them. He’s shot 8-for-14, 4-for-5 and 7-for-11 in the other three games, which translated to 34, 20 and 31.5 DKFP. He’s getting enough minutes and doing just enough in the periphery categories to provide a relatively safe floor. The ceiling is high at his price tag when he goes NBA Jam.

Other Options – Anfernee Simons ($3,800)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers ($10,300) – The floor/ceiling combo for Durant will always be one of the highest on the slate. He’s playing 35 to 37 minutes a game and garnering a usage rate in the 30% range. He’s scored at least 25 points in every game, grabbing a ton of rebounds, dishing out assists and contributing defensive stats. Durant has produced at least 45 DKFP in every game with a high of 73.75.

Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace while the Pacers are 21st in defensive efficiency. Against small forwards, Indiana boosts the FPPM by 8.81%.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($8,700)

Value

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers @ Portland Trail Blazers ($4,000) – Batum missed the first game of the season due to personal reasons. Then he played only 22 minutes in his first two games. On Wednesday, he played 32 minutes and contributed 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, good for 27.5 DKFP. Marcus Morris is out as he’s dealing with a knee issue, so Batum will likely see around 30 minutes of playing time again.

Other Options – Bruce Brown ($3,800)

Power Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($9,500) – When healthy, Davis is one of the best fantasy options in the game. He scores from all three levels, cleans up the glass and protects the rim. He’s scored at least 40 DKFP in every game with three above 50 and a high of 70.75. The block numbers have really been prodigious - two, two, four and four.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($10,300), Domantas Sabonis ($9,400), Miles Bridges ($7,300)

Value

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors ($4,900) – Wagner has been one of the most impressive rookies so far. He’s scored in double-digits in every game while shooting 51% from the field and 41% from downtown. He’s played over 30 minutes in four of five games with a high of 39. Wagner has scored at least 20 DKFP in every game this season. Now he gets a matchup against a Raptors team that boosts the FPPM to small forwards by 4.12%.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings ($8,500) – Usually, Nikola Jokic ($10,700) is an auto writeup but he’s questionable after bumping knees in his last game.

Valanciunas has been great to start the season. Throughout his career, he’s always been a per-minute beast but he would usually get capped around 28 minutes per game. So far this season, he’s played 30, 33, 36, 39 and 36 minutes. That’s translated to 30.5, 34.5, 53.25, 60.25 and 43.75 DKFP.

The Kings are sixth in offensive pace while the Pelicans are 13th. Both teams aren’t great on defense with the Kings 26th in defensive efficiency. Against centers, they boost the FPPM by 4.3%.

Other Option- Domantas Sabonis ($9,400), Anthony Davis ($9,500)

Value

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans ($5,800) – As mentioned above, this game environment should be a good one. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at 221 with the Kings favored by two points on the road.

Holmes has grabbed double-digit rebounds in every game and has block counts of two, three, two and one. He probably would’ve double-doubled in every game but he only played 18 minutes in one game. He still put up 29 DKFP in that one, though. In the other three contests, Holmes produced 45.25, 36.25 and 35 DKFP.

Other Options – Dewayne Dedmon ($3,500)

