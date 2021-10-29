NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 29

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff.

Making the Kings road favorites is a bit aggressive, but I’m ok sacrificing a little value to back Sacramento here. The Kings already have road wins over the Suns and Blazers, and have played strong competition in all of their games. I’m pretty down on the Pelicans this season, which put us on the under 39.5 wins. At 1-4, they haven’t shown me much to change my mind.

The Blazers got mopped by the Clippers earlier this week, so I’m expecting a bounce-back at home here. Portland has impressive wins over some other top competition, while the Clippers seem to be playing pretty poorly on both sides of the ball outside of their win against the Blazers. The Clips are really struggling to score the ball, and are coming off a terrible home loss to the Cavaliers in which they put up just 79 points.

Other Considerations/Lookahead Spots

I initially had the Heat as a team I had interest in backing on Friday, but we’re going to need to see what that final injury report looks like. If they wind up playing at full strength I might get in.

For Saturday, two spots jump out. The Celtics are coming off another letdown loss at home to the Wizards on Wednesday. Washington has been playing well lately, but the C’s have had no games in-between this revenge spot, and should be prepared. Even without Marcus Smart, I like Boston here, pending the number.

One of the spots we lost on Tuesday was the Warriors first half at the Thunder. But down 11 at the half, they came back and won the half. I think some of that momentum should carry into the first half at home for the Warriors on Saturday. OKC is coming off a huge win on Wednesday, and could be in a letdown spot.

