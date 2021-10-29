NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 8

It’s Week 8 in the NFL, and I’m back again to survey each game for value player props. I’m going to be looking for favorable matchups once again and fading a poor defense in the AFC East. Here are my favorite prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Call me crazy, but I’m firing up a Ben Roethlisberger prop again here against his AFC North rival.

The Browns have been that bad in the secondary, ranking 23rd in DVOA against the pass. I couldn’t agree any more with this assessment by the metric having watched Cleveland’s secondary lose their men time and time again over the past few weeks. 6.6 yards per attempt also isn’t the best number in the world if we’re looking at counting stats, which would generally say Cleveland has been alright in this area.

The Steelers are once again throwing more than almost anyone in football, ranking fourth in pass play percentage, and with the Browns’ prowess against the run, they shouldn’t have any reason to do anything but throw. I love this number.

Burrow is coming off games of 281, 271 and 416 yards, so I feel pretty good about this relatively-low number. There should be little incentive for Cincinnati to run the ball here against a Jets front seven that has actually been pretty decent going on a few years now, and which will get C.J. Mosley back this week.

Instead, the Bengals should opt to go to the air. The Jets rank 25th in passing yards per game allowed and have yet to intercept a pass. That should keep the ball in the hands of Burrow, who has thrown eight picks already this year, and it should allow for some deep balls to Ja’Marr Chase, gashing this inexperienced Jets secondary.

The playing time just continues to grow for Henderson Jr. in the Rams’ backfield with the shifty youngster seeing the field on 88% of snaps last week. That was more than any back in the NFL by some margin — the next most-used backs were Alvin Kamara and Devontae Booker, who played on 82% of snaps.

Henderson will get the ball, and that’s great news considering the Texans just allowed 145 yards on the ground to Chase Edmonds and James Conner, and 145 to Jonathan Taylor the week before. I like getting this prop because the Rams do like getting the ball to Henderson out of the backfield, and the Texans have struggled to defend athletic players like this.

