MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 3

We’ve made it. It’s the last day of the regular season. With everything to play for, there are six teams out there who will be scratching and clawing for a trip to the postseason with six teams trying to play spoiler. With the stage set, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Much like the Dodgers on Saturday, it’s just hard to find this kind of deal on a team that needs a win, and the fact that we get it with a significant edge in the pitching matchup makes it that much cooler.

Michael Wacha has been a very bad pitcher in 2021 with a .442 xwOBA on contact and a 5.58 expected ERA. He had success against the Yankees earlier in the season, but this team has grown a lot since then. With a 109 wRC+ over the last two weeks, New York is smacking the ball harder than ever and should be primed for a big day at the plate against a guy with massive issues with quality contact.

There’s also Jameson Taillon, who has been a very good pitcher this year and who is rounding into form. I don’t care whether or not you want chaos on Sunday, it’s hard to argue with this type of price in a game where the Rays probably won’t want to lean on their high-leverage bullpen arms too much.

Why, yes, I’m very interested in fading the red-hot Seattle Mariners by taking a guy with a 7.11 ERA. Why you ask? Well, he really can’t be this bad.

Reid Detmers will get the ball for the Halos after a COVID-related absence, and he’s aiming to get right here in what should be a great matchup. The Mariners are 26th in OPS to left-handed pitching with a 24.5% strikeout rate, which is somewhere Detmers has historically dominated.

After punching out 48 hitters in 22 innings during his senior year at Louisville, Detmers recorded 16.2 strikeouts per nine in Double-A this year and 12.4 per nine in Triple-A. That is an area where he really holds an edge over the Mariners, and I believe he should get the Angels in a great spot to win today. It helps that L.A. is better against lefties and that Tyler Anderson has struggled a bunch this year.

It appears no one has told the Nationals that they’re out of the playoff race. With a 103 wRC+ over the last two weeks and a super 12.5% walk rate, this team is being patient and putting the ball in play to great success. Now comes another matchup with a left-handed pitcher which could net some great results.

Washington actually holds the third-best OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers and they’ll run into Chris Sale here, who hasn’t looked his sharpest in September. The walks have actually piled up a bit for the veteran, and I think there is potential here for the Nationals to sneak a few runs onto the board early courtesy of some of the quality bats they still roster.

