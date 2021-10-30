Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 30

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Saturday night presents a massive 10-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments for DFS players. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,900) — Curry erupted for 59.75 DKFP on Thursday night against the Grizzlies. The sharpshooter has now posted at least 58 DKFP in four of his five starts this season and is averaging a mammoth 34.3% usage rate. Furthermore, Curry is putting 13 3-pointers per game and is knocking them down at 39% clip.

Entering this matchup with the Thunder, who have yielded the second-most made 3-pointers per game this season, Curry is a lock for 50-plus DKFP.

Other Options: Fred VanVleet ($8,100), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($7,300)

Value

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz ($4,200) — Patrick Williams exited Thursday night’s matchup with the Knicks with a dislocated wrist and is unfortunately now expected to miss the rest of the regular season. With the forward only available for 16 minutes in the loss, Caruso was the main beneficiary, logging a season-high 35.3 minutes en route to 24 DKFP.

While the former Laker likely won’t start, Caruso should handle right around 30 minutes with the Bulls using a tighter rotation. He has averaged 0.8 DKFP per minute this season and should be able to grind out five-times value, even in this difficult spot against Utah.

Other Options: T.J. McConnell ($4,900, if Malcolm Brogdon is out), Killian Hayes ($3,800), Patrick Beverley ($3,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls ($8,700) — With Mike Conley (knee) out, Mitchell instantly becomes one of the best studs of the night. With a 35% usage rate, the 25-year-old produced 47.6 DKFP per game sans Conley last season. Overall, Mitchell has amassed 1.4 DKFP per minute with Conley off the floor over the past two seasons.

The Bulls have been stout defensively, ranking fifth in efficiency, but Mitchell should still be able to exceed five-times value given his massive workload.

Other Options: Anthony Edwards ($7,800), Collin Sexton ($6,400)

Value

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls ($4,700) — Ingles also needs to be on your radar with Conley out of the lineup. When the point guard was inactive last season (which was often, given Conley often didn’t play both legs of back-to-backs) Ingles was always the player that replaced him in the starting lineup.

The veteran generated 30.3 DKFP per game in the 26 contests he played without Conley, and barring a surprise move, Ingles should get the starting nod Saturday, firmly putting him in play at this salary.

Other Options: Chris Duarte ($5,600), De’Anthony Melton ($5,400), Lu Dort ($4,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies ($8,600) — Butler has been on fire, with three consecutive efforts of at least 50 DKFP. This season, the All-Star’s usage has been at 28.3%, and he has been a menace on the defensive end, averaging 3.2 defensive stats per night. Now, Butler heads to Memphis to face a Grizzlies defense that ranks 27th in efficiency.

Another 50-plus DKFP showing is certainly possible for Butler in this spot, and he is severely underpriced at $8,600.

Other Options: Khris Middleton ($7,800), OG Anunoby ($6,900)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($4,900) — Thursday night, Walker got the start for the injured Doug McDermott (knee) and tallied 21.5 DKFP across 27 minutes against the Mavs. McDermott has already been ruled out for Saturday, likely keeping Walker in a 25-30 minute role. With McDermott off the floor, Walker has contributed 1.05 DKFP per minute with a 24.1% usage rate, and this is a plus matchup against a beat-up Bucks team that ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Walker has a ceiling above 30 DKFP and shouldn’t be overly popular for this huge slate.

Other Options: Desmond Bane ($5,300), Gary Trent Jr. ($4,600), Pat Connaughton ($4,500), Torrey Craig ($3,100)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs ($11,400) — With Jrue Holiday (ankle), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) all sidelined, Antetokounmpo is without a doubt the top overall play on the slate. In the last two games with this trio absent, the two-time MVP has destroyed his opponents for 70.5 DKFP per game behind a 33% usage rate. In total, Antetokounmpo has recorded a godly 1.8 DKFP per minute with these three starters off the floor since the start of last season.

Antetokounmpo has provided 3.3 more DKFP per game on his home floor over the past three seasons and should score a minimum of 60 DKFP this evening.

Other Options: Julius Randle ($9,800), Domantas Sabonis ($9,200)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ($4,000) — Moving Josh Okogie to the bench, Vanderbilt started at power forward against the Bucks on Wednesday and did not disappoint. Across a season-high 30 minutes, the 22-year-old finished with a 33.75 DKFP double-double in the huge upset over the defending champions. Given this performance, Vanderbilt should remain a starter for Saturday’s date with the Nuggets, who are playing their second game in two nights.

The forward is amassing 1.0 DKFP per minute this season, and for his career, Vanderbilt is averaging 28.1 DKFP per game when he has cracked 25 minutes. At only $4,000, Vanderbilt is an excellent punt for all formats.

Other Options: Kyle Anderson ($4,400), Jordan Nwora ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks ($10,200) — After a relatively quiet start to his season, Embiid looked outstanding Thursday night, posting a 30-point and 18-rebound double-double worth 59 DKFP against the Pistons. Ben Simmons (personal) is still away from the team and since the start of last season, Embiid has seen a 37.6% usage rate and supplied an elite 1.64 DKFP per minute without the guard.

The center exposed this Atlanta defense for 57.5 DKFP per game in the Eastern Conference semifinals this past summer, and Embiid should approach 60 DKFP in tonight’s rematch.

Other Options: Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,900), Bam Adebayo ($7,700), Deandre Ayton ($6,500)

Value

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons ($5,800) — After inking a four-year, $50-million contract extension in October, Carter Jr. has had an impressive start to his season, scoring at least 33 DKFP in four of his first six starts. The former lottery pick is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, and now meets a Pistons defense that has been extremely vulnerable to centers, allowing the most DKFP to the position.

Carter Jr. should have no issues returning at least five-times value at this price point and is never a player that gains too much attention in GPPs.

Other Options: Myles Turner ($5,600) Derrick Favors ($3,300)

