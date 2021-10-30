NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 30

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’ve arrived at our second NBA Saturday of the season, and we have a loaded slate of games tipping off at 5:10 p.m. ET. With so many games come so many opportunities to make money. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

There seem to be no bounds to how good the Timberwolves can be after their big win over the Bucks. This team rates fourth in defensive efficiency and will hope to keep that up against a talented Nuggets team that has struggled on offense in the early going.

I’m taking a look at the battle in the post here. We know how important Nikola Jokic is to the Nuggets, and I’m just the slightest bit concerned considering Minnesota ranks second in field goal percentage allowed inside of 10 feet. On the other side of things, the Nuggets have the third-worst mark there.

I think Karl-Anthony Towns can, at the very least, equal Jokic here and lead Minnesota and this scrappy young bunch to a win.

This reminds me a lot of Friday’s Nuggets-Mavericks game. There’s a super-low total here, but it’s one which we need to attack.

The Heat own the league’s top defensive rating, which should really set the tone for this game. Both teams rank 18th in pace and are in the top two in the league in rebounding rate, making it easy to see a rock fight here. I think there should be a physical battle going on inside with transition play and threes a rarity.

I also don’t think the Grizzlies’ defensive rating really does them justice, considering they were torched by the Jazz in the second half last week without Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the floor. With those guys, they probably win that game, and their defensive rating looks a lot better.

I’m not the biggest believer in the Utah Jazz this year, which isn’t to say they won’t be a top-five team out West. I just think so far this season they’ve been overpriced and are very much a team with issues.

The Bulls have been outstanding, on the other hand, and I think this line on them at home is slightly insulting. Chicago ranks fifth in defensive rating in the early going and has gotten it done with a slow pace and a grind-it-out style behind Nikola Vucevic inside and DeMar DeRozan at the small-ball four. They’re also lethal from 3-point range, leading the league in that category.

If there’s anyone who can find a way through Utah’s defense here, it’s Chicago. Utah has been exploitable on the post-up over the past two years and that could open things up from three, which is hard to do against Utah.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.