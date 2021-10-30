Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Cavaliers vs. Suns Showdown on October 30

Saturday’s featured NBA Showdown contest features a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. As usual, DraftKings is offering up a huge Showdown contest for this game, and below I give you some of my favorite options to attack for the format.

Captain’s Picks

Devin Booker ($15,300)

If you’re going to pay up for someone on the Suns, Booker seems like the best bet. He’s coming off an excellent game in his last contest, finishing with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Suns have limited Chris Paul’s minutes to start the year. Overall, Booker leads the Suns in usage and ranks fourth in assist rate, and he’s also on pace for the highest rebound rate of his career.

The one caveat is that this is a significant pace-down spot for the Suns. The Cavs have played at the fourth-slowest pace to start the year, so their players could carry less fantasy value than usual. The Cavs’ players will benefit from the Suns’ pace – they rank 10th in that category to start the year – so they could be the preferred team to target.

Jarrett Allen ($11,400)

Allen is an excellent buy-low target on Saturday’s slate. He’s struggled in back-to-back games, finishing with just 24.75 and 17.5 DKFP, but he continues to see heavy minutes. He’s logged at least 31.2 minutes in each of his past four games, which should lead to success moving forward. Allen has averaged 1.06 DKFP per minute over the past year, so he has the potential for much larger performances.

He’s already put his ceiling on display earlier this year, racking up 45.5 DKFP vs. the Nuggets three games ago. He’s just the seventh-most expensive option at Captain, but I could see him finishing with a top-three point total on this slate.

UTIL Plays

Collin Sexton ($8,400)

Sexton is another player coming off a poor performance in his last game, but he remains the team’s top offensive option. He leads the Cavaliers with an average of 18.5 points per game and also leads the team in usage rate.

Sexton seems like a positive regression candidate moving forward, especially from 3-point range. He’s a 38.2% 3-point shooter for his career, but he’s made just 26.9% of his 3-point attempts to start the year. If he can make a few additional 3-pointers moving forward, he should see a boost in his scoring numbers.

Evan Mobley ($8,200)

Mobley is another potential target for the Cavaliers. He was expected to be a contributor as a rookie, but I don’t think anyone expected him to be this good right out of the gates. He’s been a much better scorer than anticipated, averaging 15.3 points per game while posting an 18.1% usage rate.

Mobley was expected to be a bigger presence on defense and hasn’t disappointed in that department. He’s averaged 3.0 blocks + steals through his first six games to go along with 8.2 rebounds. Overall, if he can continue to provide some value with his scoring, the rest of his game is strong enough to make him fantasy-relevant all season.

JaVale McGee ($3,200)

McGee would be a lock if there were bonuses for ending up on “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” but alas, we’ll have to stick to traditional fantasy scoring in this contest. Luckily, McGee is still really good at racking up fantasy points in short periods. He’s averaged 1.26 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s coming off 20.75 DKFP in his last outing. He’s scored at least 14.0 DKFP in every game he’s appeared in this year, and that kind of production is acceptable at $3,200. McGee stands out as a clear source of value on a slate without a ton of value options.

Fades

Deandre Ayton ($9,200)

Ayton had a slow start to his season, but he’s coming off a 21-point, 21-rebound performance in his last outing. That said, his big game was against the Kings, and he’ll face a much tougher task Saturday vs. the Cavaliers. They start three seven-footers, and dealing with Allen and Mobley is going to make life difficult. He seems a bit overpriced compared to the rest of the players on this slate.

The Outcome

I kind of like this Cavaliers’ squad. They’ve gone 3-3 to start the year, and adding Mobley to their roster has the potential to be a game-changer. He can do the two things that teams covet from a big man – protect the rim on defense and space the floor on offense – and that’s something that no big man on the roster could do last season.

Meanwhile, the Suns have been in a bit of malaise to start the year. That’s not all that surprising after coming up short in the Finals last season. They’ll turn things around eventually, but it does make them somewhat vulnerable to start the year.

With that in mind, I think the Cavaliers can keep this game competitive. That should be a positive for both squads from a fantasy perspective, and I think the Suns can ultimately pull out a close victory.

Final Score: Suns 105, Cavaliers 101

