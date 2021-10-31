NFL Best Bets: Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

Week 8 has been a tricky one for a combination of reasons. On top of losing power for three days, the board just doesn’t jump out to me this week. The lack of teaser spots this week limits me from some of the plays I usually like to get in on. That said, I’m on two sides so far, and might add later in the day. Happy Halloween!

If you want to mess around with parlaying all the heavy favorites on the moneyline on Sunday, I think that’s viable. We have three massive favorites that would require another piece to the parlay to get even money, but I’d consider them three free squares. No favorites of a touchdown or more have lost this season, and I don’t see one going down on Halloween.

As for this game, I think getting under a touchdown in the first half with the Bengals makes sense. Cincy has proven itself as a legit team on both sides of the ball, while the Jets have been a complete mess. New York is still yet to score any points in the first quarter of a game this season, and Mike White likely isn’t the guy to give the Jets the spark they need under center. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and company should continue to roll.

We’re not getting the best of the number here, but anything at -3 or better works for me for the home team on SNF. The market has already moved for Dak Prescott to sit this one out with a calf injury, but there will be an even stronger move if/when it becomes official. I’d be pretty shocked if Cooper Rush wasn’t the QB for this game, but I’m comfortable fading the Boys even if Dak does play.

Dallas is due for some regression, while the Vikings have some ground to makeup from their shaky start. We saw the Cowboys really struggle on offense without Prescott at times last year, and his likely absence should be the edge we need in this one.

