NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 31

Happy Halloween! If you’re not out trick-or-treating or causing mischief this evening, the NBA is offering up five games for your viewing pleasure.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Under 218.5 (-105)

If you know me, you know that I’m interested in targeting the under in this game. Sunday afternoon unders are some of my favorite bets in all of sports. The under has gone 379-315-12 since the start of the 2006 season, and it is off to a perfect 1-0 start this year. The Nets and Hornets hit the under in this spot last week, and it covered by more than 25 points.

Add in the fact that it’s Halloween? That’s a good formula for sluggish basketball players.

Pistons +12.0 (-110)

I’m going to continue to sell the Nets early in the year. They’ve gotten off to a 3-3 start, but they have not been the same juggernaut as last year. They rank just 27th in the league in offensive efficiency, and they’ve been outscored by an average of -4.3 points per 100 possessions.

There is obviously plenty of time for them to turn things around, but this team is not nearly as scary without Kyrie Irving. They’re relying on aging veterans like LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin to pick up the slack, placing a heavy burden on Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Speaking of Harden, he was able to alleviate some early-season concerns by getting to the free throw line 19 times in his last contest. He averaged just 3.2 free throws through his first five contests, so that was a welcome sight for Nets’ backers. Still, Harden has clearly not been the same player this season. His field goal percentage is down to just 37.1%, and he’s averaging 4.5 turnovers per game.

Will any of this matter vs. the Pistons? I don’t think the Nets are in real jeopardy of losing this game, but I do think it could be closer than the spread indicates. The Pistons had Cade Cunningham in the lineup for the first time on Saturday, and while he struggled in that game, he figures to be a boost for their team in the long run.

Jazz -2.5 (-105)

The Jazz are coming off their first defeat of the year Saturday vs. the Bulls, but they were playing without Mike Conley in that contest. Conley will be back in the lineup on Sunday, and he was one of their most important players last year. The Jazz have posted an insane +16.8 Net Rating with Conley on the court since the start of the 2020-21 season, so his return cannot be understated.

The Bucks have also historically struggled as a home underdog under head coach Mike Budenholzer. They haven’t faced that situation very often, but they’ve posted a record of just 1-3 against the spread.

I still love the Bucks’ long-term outlook this season, but the Jazz feel like the right side in this matchup.

