Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 31

Happy Halloween! We have a four-game NBA slate on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is one game with a total of at least 230 (POR/CHA - 230.5) and one game with a double-digit spread (BKN -12 over DET). The BKN/DET game also has the lowest total on the slate at 212. I’m writing this early in the morning, before injury news and lineup announcements. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets ($9,700) – The projection models have loved Westbrook all season long, as he can triple-double on any given night. That said, the Lakers are still figuring out how to operate when all three of Westbrook, LeBron James ($10,000) and Anthony Davis ($9,600) are on the court. Therefore, I only like this recommendation if one of James or Davis is out. James is currently questionable for this one, so follow @dklive for updates on his status.

In the two games that James missed, Westbrook went for 59.5 and 64 DKFP. The usage rate was 33.3% and 37.5%. In the games with James, the usage rate was 30% or below and he scored fewer than 50 DKFP in all three games with a low of 32.5.

The matchup is a good one as the Rockets are second in offensive pace, 18th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 13.76%.

Other Options – James Harden ($9,900)

Value

Editor’s Note: Pistons PG Cade Cunningham (ankle) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Nets.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets ($3,600) – Cunningham made his season debut on Saturday. He only played 19 minutes but contributed two points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. That was good for 14.75 DKFP. He shot 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-5 from downtown. There’s uncertainty as to the number of minutes he will receive, especially since this is a back-to-back, so keep an eye on any updates. That said, the usage rate was 22% and he should get more comfortable with more playing time as the season progresses. He is just too cheap for the upside.

Other Options – Anfernee Simons ($3,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks ($9,000) – Mitchell has never been a huge ceiling player but the floor is always high. He’s scored at least 30 DKFP in three of five games and gone over 40 in two. The usage rate is usually in the 30% range, but in the last game against the Bulls, the Jazz were trailing and the usage rate spiked up to 42.2%.

The Jazz travel to Milwaukee so this will not be a cakewalk affair. In addition, it’s a pace-up spot as the Bucks are ninth in offensive pace, and so far in this season are only 25th in defensive efficiency. Against shooting guards, they have boosted the FPPM by 4.47%.

Other Options – CJ McCollum ($7,700)

Value

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets ($3,800) – Simons is the microwave off the bench for the Trail Blazers. The minutes have been all over the map (18 to 28), but he’s scored in double-digits four times and attempted at least 10 shots in four games. The usage rate has been as low as 16.6% and as high as 27.8%. That said, the DKFP floor has been high, as he’s scored at least 15 in every game and has a ceiling of 29.75.

The Hornets are fourth in offensive pace and 26th in defensive efficiency. They boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 11%.

Other Options – Cade Cunningham ($3,600)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons ($10,500) – There’s a lot not to like about Durant today. The price is high, the Nets are the biggest favorites on the slate and it’s a pace-down spot. That said, the floor is high and raw points matter more on a small slate. He’s scored at least 45 DKFP in every game with a high of 73.75.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($7,400)

Value

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks ($4,600) – Ingles isn’t a sexy player and the usage rate hasn’t been 20% in any game this season. That said, he has three games with at least 10 points, and has produced four games with at least 19 DKFP with two above 20 and a high of 30.75. He usually plays around 26 minutes per game, but last game he received 32 minutes. It’s a pace-up spot for the Jazz as the Bucks are ninth in offensive pace.

Other Options – Pat Connaughton ($4,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz ($11,000) – Raw points matter on a small slate and Giannis has the highest floor and ceiling projection on the slate. There really isn’t much to say except that Giannis is stupendous, magnificent and splendiferous. In his career against the Jazz that has spanned 14 games, Giannis has a high of 83.5 DKFP and went for 53 and 65.25 in two games against them last season.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($10,500), Anthony Davis ($9,600)

Value

Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets ($4,400) – The range of outcomes is wide with Covington because he is a low usage player, usually below 10%, and relies on defensive stats, rebounds and efficient shooting to post a decent fantasy score. He’s only gone over 20 DKFP once this season but has scored at least double-digits in all.

It’s a good spot for him to produce as the Hornets are fourth in offensive pace and 26th in defensive efficiency. They boost the FPPM to power forwards by 9.37%.

Other Options – Kelly Olynyk ($5,400)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks ($8,400) – This should be interesting because Gobert will likely be matched up against Giannis since Brook Lopez is still out. As long as he stays out of foul trouble, it may be a beneficial thing because he could sag off of him since Giannis is not as good of a shooter as Lopez. Therefore, the blocks and rebounds should still be plentiful. Gobert has scored at least 40 DKFP in four of five games with a high of 51.75.

Other Option – Anthony Davis ($9,600), Christian Wood ($8,100)

Value

Kelly Olynyk, Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets ($5,400) – Olynyk has scored in double-digits and garnered a usage rate of at least 20% in every game this season. He’s produced at least 20 DKFP in every contest with three above 30 and a high of 43. It’s been the defensive contributions that have been the most eye-opening, though, as he’s racked up at least one steal in every game with three games above two and a high of three. He also has four blocks on the season.

Other Options – LaMarcus Aldridge ($4,800)

