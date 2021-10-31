MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 31

Game 5 of the World Series will get going on Sunday night, and with it comes a chance for the Atlanta Braves to clinch the franchise’s fourth championship, and its first since 1995. With the stage set, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It doesn’t feel like the easiest thing to stomach, taking the Braves with Tucker Davidson on the hill against one of the best offenses in baseball, but that’s what needs to be done here on Sunday.

The spot that Houston’s pitching is in is just that bad. Framber Valdez was roughed up by the Braves for five runs on eight hits and a walk in Game 1 of this series and didn’t close the season particularly well, either. He’s a ground ball pitcher going against the team with the second-lowest ground ball rate in the league.

The Astros’ bullpen is also gassed, having worked more than 69 innings, and shouldn’t hold up if Valdez falters early in this one. With A.J. Minter and most other Braves relievers rested, I think this should work out for Atlanta.

I think this is a really safe way to bet on this game. The thing I’m most sure about is Valdez struggling out of the gate, especially when you consider the Braves have improved drastically against left-handers. Travis d’Arnaud, one of their best hitters versus lefties, returned late in the year. They added Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler to improve in that area, as well. They should be geared up and ready to go here.

Judging by the length of Dylan Lee’s start on Saturday, I think it’s fair to assume the Braves will have a short leash here with Davidson. There’s also no reason to push him to go deep here, considering they have some fresh bullpen arms, long relievers in Huascar Ynoa and Drew Smyly, and also perhaps the services of Max Fried on short rest. I think this is superb value.

