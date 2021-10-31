NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 1

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Key News to Monitor for November 1 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets I. Okoro (O) C. Osman to see an expanded role with Okoro sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers B. Simmons (O) T. Maxey will continue to see a significantly expanded role with Simmons out. Portland Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD Indiana Pacers San Antonio Spurs M. Brogdon (Q), C. LeVert (Q), K. Martin (Q), J. Lamb (D), I. Jackson (O) C. Duarte will see a bump in minutes if Brogdon or LeVert are unable to suit up. San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers D. McDermott (O) D. Vassell to continue seeing an expanded role in McDermott's absence. Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls TBD TBD Chicago Bulls Boston Celtics TBD TBD New York Knicks Toronto Raptors N. Noel (Q) M. Robinson to see an expanded role if Noel is out. Toronto Raptors New York Knicks P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes to continue seeing an expanded role with Siakam sidelined. Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards TBD TBD Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks D. Gafford (Q), C. Winston (O) M. Harrell will see a bump in minutes if Gafford is unable to suit up. Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies V. Cancar (O) Cancar's absence will not significantly affect Denver's rotation. Memphis Grizzlies Denver Nuggets TBD TBD Minnesota Timberwolves Orlando Magic TBD TBD Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves G. Harris (Q), E. Moore (O) R. Hampton could see an expanded role if Harris is unable to play. Los Angeles Clippers Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 1)

Al Horford

When the Celtics traded for Al Horford to bring him back to Boston this offseason, many wrote the 35-year-old off due to his age. The five-time All-Star has been on a mission to prove those doubters wrong this year, emerging as one of the Celtics’ defensive centerpieces alongside Robert Williams. Horford is averaging 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and an incredible 3.8 blocks per game. While Boston has struggled to stay consistent so far in their young season, the same can’t be said for Horford, who has racked up 41+ DKFP in three-straight games. He’ll have his hands full with a tough Chicago frontcourt on Monday, but there’s plenty of upside for the Boston big man at $6,500.

