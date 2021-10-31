NFL Week 8 MNF Best Bets: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

It’s no secret things haven’t exactly gone well for the Chiefs this season. But will they hit rock bottom vs. the Giants on Monday?

Here’s how to approach the first MNF matchup of November via DraftKings Sportsbook. Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

Opposing quarterbacks have only tried to run on the Giants 21 times this season, manifesting a mere 82 yards in the process. Through seven games, Taysom Hill (28 yards on six attempts) is the lone QB to rush for 20-plus yards in a single game vs. the Giants — Jameis Winston didn’t make a single rushing attempt in that contest. Teddy Bridgewater narrowly missed the mark, rushing for 19 yards on three attempts vs. the Giants in Week 1.

But even with all the frustrations the Chiefs have experienced this season, it goes without saying Mahomes is the most dynamic QB the Giants will see — as good as Matthew Stafford has been. And because of KC’s struggles, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Mahomes look for every way he can do a little more to ensure his team performs to the best of its capabilities.

Still, Mahomes only needs to continue what he’s done on the ground to hit this over Monday. He’s rushed for at least 26 yards every week since Week 3 — a stretch in which he saw the Bills and Eagles, who’ve both allowed fewer yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Same Game Parlays are a good way to get a better price on heavy moneyline favorites (i.e. Chiefs -490 vs. the Giants on Monday). Kansas City has been a disappointment this season, but even they should be able to withstand the NFC East’s worst squad. Not to mention, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay are out. Even if Sterling Shepard (questionable; hamstring), Kadarius Toney (questionable; ankle) and Kaden Smith (questionable; knee) are all cleared to play, taking away New York’s top playmaker makes a pretty big difference — thus DraftKings Sportsbook giving the GIants 10.5 points.

As for the 57.5-point alternate game total, it provides a sizable cushion in case Mahomes and company go off. I still like the under on the 52.5-point total, but I’d rather sacrifice a little to ensure the parlay comes through while still getting good value. But for those wondering, parlaying the under on the 52.5-point game total and Chiefs moneyline brings this play to +130.

Just a couple other stats to note: the Giants defense has allowed the 11th-most yards per carry (4.4), the fourth-highest completion percentage (69.9%) and is tied for ninth-most receiving touchdowns allowed (14) this season.

