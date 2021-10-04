2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

Next Update: Breaking News

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Latavius Murray Damien Williams Samaje Perine AJ Dillon Kenneth Gainwell J.D. McKissic Peyton Barber Jeremy McNichols Dwayne Washington Brandon Bolden

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Emmanuel Sanders Curtis Samuel Jamison Crowder Rashod Bateman Tim Patrick Darnell Mooney “Toons” Christian Kirk Rondale Moore K.J. Osborn Zach Pascal Terrace Marshall

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Dawson Knox Dalton Schultz Maxx Williams Tyler Conklin Ricky Seals-Jones Pat Freiermuth CJ Uzomah

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Kirk Cousins vs DET Sam Darnold vs PHI Trevor Lawrence vs TEN Daniel Jones at DAL Trey Lance at ARI Zach Wilson vs ATL Mac Jones at HOU Justin Fields at LV

2021 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

NE at HOU DAL vs NYG TEN at JAX ARI vs SF BAL vs IND

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

