Week 4 MNF Best Bets: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Another wild week of NFL football nearly in the books, but we still have a AFC West showdown on MNF to place some wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I’m leaning towards the Chargers here in a game I’m yet to lock any action on a side. The Raiders generally perform well on MNF, and a game in Los Angeles has all the makings to wind up feeling like a Raiders’ home game. The Raiders did win their road game as a dog against the Chargers last season, but Justin Herbert got revenge winning the last matchup in Vegas.

Herbert is 5-2 ATS in division games in his career, including a road upset over the Chiefs last week. I’m a little worried about a letdown spot here, but the Chargers have had extra time to prepare for a primetime game against an undefeated team, so they should be up for this one.

I just feel the Raiders have to be due for some regression. It was an impressive start with two outright wins as underdogs, but the Baltimore win was a bit flukey, and the Pittsburgh win is looking worse by the week. Even a win over a shaky Miami team took OT at home. I think Las Vegas regresses in this game against a Chargers team that has more weapons in the vertical game than it has seen thus far. Watch for the Chargers’ secondary to limit Derek Carr and the passing game, which has been over-performing through three weeks.

Williams is one of those weapons I mentioned that should give the Raiders a ton of trouble. The Vegas defense has been strong up front, but has some serious holes in the secondary. So far it hasn’t really faced a matchup that would expose the secondary, but that should change with Herbert targeting Williams and Keenan Allen.

Williams has put up terrific numbers in the early going — an 8-82-1 line at WAS, 7-91-1 vs. DAL and 7-122-2 at KC. I like him to reach the end zone again, and potentially do so on a bomb. Williams is averaging 13.4 yards per catch so far, hauling in a 27-yarder in Week 2 and 43-yarder last week. The downfield targets will be there in this matchup.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.