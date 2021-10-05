Shriners Children’s Open Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The Shriners Children’s Open has a strong field featuring Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer and Hideki Matsuyama. This tournament is wide open from an outright market perspective with minimal trends presenting any clear direction to bet this week. We’ve seen golfers like Smylie Kaufman and Martin Laird win along with Kevin Na and Patrick Cantlay. Other golfers like Bryson DeChambeau have also won at TPC Summerlin, which means this tournament doesn’t cater to just one type of golfer.

The average odds of the previous five winners are +12600, with Rod Pampling being the longest at +30000 in 2016 and Bryson DeChambeau being the shortest at +1400 in 2018.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Few have been better with their irons than Hovland, ranking fifth in opportunities gained and third in approach over his previous 24 rounds. The Ryder Cup rookie didn’t have a great showing, but played all five matches for the European Team and was hitting it well. The 14th-ranked golfer already has three worldwide victories and could add a fourth if he can get his putter to agree with him on these bentgrass greens.

Last week was an excellent sign for Wolff, who gained the third-most strokes Tee-to-Green on the weekend. His history here reads 18th in 2019 and runner-up last season. Wolff has now seen both Hovland and Collin Morikawa win multiple tournaments, majors and make the Ryder Cup teams. We should expect a big season out of Wolff this year, if he can keep up his ball-striking, and it could start this week at a course he likes.

Bramlett is coming off a 58th-place finish last week, but should feel good with where his game is, gaining 1.14 strokes with his irons over the weekend. He’s gained through approach in his previous six tournaments and recorded five top 25s last season. Bramlett practices in Las Vegas, potentially giving him an advantage over other golfers in his range.

