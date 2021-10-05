NFL Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Derrick Henry TEN JAX $9,000 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NYG $7,000 3 Austin Ekeler LAC CLE $7,600 4 Aaron Jones GB CIN $7,900 5 Dalvin Cook MIN DET $8,400 6 Saquon Barkley NYG DAL $7,300 7 Najee Harris PIT DEN $6,900 8 Alvin Kamara NO WAS $8,600 9 Darrell Henderson LAR SEA TNF 10 D'Andre Swift DET MIN $6,100 11 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC BUF SNF 12 Nick Chubb CLE LAC $6,700 13 James Robinson JAX TEN $6,000 14 Antonio Gibson WAS NO $6,400 15 Kareem Hunt CLE LAC $5,800 16 Damien Harris NE HOU $5,500 17 Jonathan Taylor IND BAL MNF 18 Chris Carson SEA LAR TNF 19 Leonard Fournette TB MIA $5,200 20 Damien Williams CHI LV $5,600 21 Chase Edmonds ARI SF $5,900 22 Chuba Hubbard CAR PHI $6,000 23 Zack Moss BUF KC SNF 24 Samaje Pirine #N/A #N/A 25 Latavius Murray BAL IND MNF 26 Josh Jacobs LV CHI $5,900 27 Mike Davis ATL NYJ SMF 28 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NYJ SMF 29 Miles Sanders PHI CAR $5,700 30 Jamaal Williams DET MIN $5,200 31 James Conner ARI SF $5,600 32 Tony Pollard DAL NYG $5,600 33 JD McKissic WAS NO $5,000 34 Kenneth Gainwell PHI CAR $4,900 35 Michael Carter NYJ ATL SMF 36 Trey Sermon SF ARI $5,000 37 Devin Singletary BUF KC SNF 38 Melvin Gordon DEN PIT $5,300 39 Javonte Williams DEN PIT $4,900 40 Nyhiem Hines #N/A #N/A 41 Elijah Mitchell SF ARI #N/A 42 AJ Dillon GB CIN $4,500 43 Kenyan Drake LV CHI $4,900 44 Jeremy McNichols TEN JAX $5,000 45 Rodney Smith CAR PHI $4,000 46 Malcolm Brown MIA TB $4,000 47 Myles Gaskin MIA TB $5,100 48 Sony Michel LAR SEA TNF 49 Marlon Mack IND BAL MNF 50 Alexander Mattison MIN DET $5,500 51 Tevin Coleman NYJ ATL SMF 52 Ronald Jones TB MIA $4,700 53 Peyton Barber LV CHI $5,100 54 David Johnson HOU NE $4,500 55 Brandon Bolden NE HOU $4,000 56 Alex Collins SEA LAR TNF 57 Larry Roundtree III #N/A #N/A 58 J.J. Taylor NE HOU $4,400 59 Le’Veon Bell #N/A #N/A 60 Ty Johnson NYJ ATL SMF 61 Dwayne Washington NO WAS $4,000 62 Ty'Son Williams BAL IND MNF 63 Darrel Williams KC BUF SNF 64 Devontae Booker NYG DAL $4,100 65 Phillip Lindsay HOU NE $4,000 66 Mark Ingram HOU NE $4,300 67 Demetric Felton CLE LAC $4,000 68 Royce Freeman CAR PHI $4,200 69 Ameer Abdullah MIN DET $4,000 70 Boston Scott PHI CAR $4,000 71 Carlos Hyde JAX TEN $4,200 72 Salvon Ahmed MIA TB $4,000 73 Trenton Cannon SF ARI $4,000 74 Rhamondre Stevenson NE HOU $4,000 75 Jacques Patrick SF ARI $4,000

