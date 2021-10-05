 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 5 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Full Week 5 Rankings Breakdown Coming Tuesday Afternoon

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | Injuries/RB Snaps | DraftKings Picks

Week 5 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Recap/Player Notes

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Derrick Henry TEN JAX $9,000
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NYG $7,000
3 Austin Ekeler LAC CLE $7,600
4 Aaron Jones GB CIN $7,900
5 Dalvin Cook MIN DET $8,400
6 Saquon Barkley NYG DAL $7,300
7 Najee Harris PIT DEN $6,900
8 Alvin Kamara NO WAS $8,600
9 Darrell Henderson LAR SEA TNF
10 D'Andre Swift DET MIN $6,100
11 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC BUF SNF
12 Nick Chubb CLE LAC $6,700
13 James Robinson JAX TEN $6,000
14 Antonio Gibson WAS NO $6,400
15 Kareem Hunt CLE LAC $5,800
16 Damien Harris NE HOU $5,500
17 Jonathan Taylor IND BAL MNF
18 Chris Carson SEA LAR TNF
19 Leonard Fournette TB MIA $5,200
20 Damien Williams CHI LV $5,600
21 Chase Edmonds ARI SF $5,900
22 Chuba Hubbard CAR PHI $6,000
23 Zack Moss BUF KC SNF
24 Samaje Pirine #N/A #N/A
25 Latavius Murray BAL IND MNF
26 Josh Jacobs LV CHI $5,900
27 Mike Davis ATL NYJ SMF
28 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NYJ SMF
29 Miles Sanders PHI CAR $5,700
30 Jamaal Williams DET MIN $5,200
31 James Conner ARI SF $5,600
32 Tony Pollard DAL NYG $5,600
33 JD McKissic WAS NO $5,000
34 Kenneth Gainwell PHI CAR $4,900
35 Michael Carter NYJ ATL SMF
36 Trey Sermon SF ARI $5,000
37 Devin Singletary BUF KC SNF
38 Melvin Gordon DEN PIT $5,300
39 Javonte Williams DEN PIT $4,900
40 Nyhiem Hines #N/A #N/A
41 Elijah Mitchell SF ARI #N/A
42 AJ Dillon GB CIN $4,500
43 Kenyan Drake LV CHI $4,900
44 Jeremy McNichols TEN JAX $5,000
45 Rodney Smith CAR PHI $4,000
46 Malcolm Brown MIA TB $4,000
47 Myles Gaskin MIA TB $5,100
48 Sony Michel LAR SEA TNF
49 Marlon Mack IND BAL MNF
50 Alexander Mattison MIN DET $5,500
51 Tevin Coleman NYJ ATL SMF
52 Ronald Jones TB MIA $4,700
53 Peyton Barber LV CHI $5,100
54 David Johnson HOU NE $4,500
55 Brandon Bolden NE HOU $4,000
56 Alex Collins SEA LAR TNF
57 Larry Roundtree III #N/A #N/A
58 J.J. Taylor NE HOU $4,400
59 Le’Veon Bell #N/A #N/A
60 Ty Johnson NYJ ATL SMF
61 Dwayne Washington NO WAS $4,000
62 Ty'Son Williams BAL IND MNF
63 Darrel Williams KC BUF SNF
64 Devontae Booker NYG DAL $4,100
65 Phillip Lindsay HOU NE $4,000
66 Mark Ingram HOU NE $4,300
67 Demetric Felton CLE LAC $4,000
68 Royce Freeman CAR PHI $4,200
69 Ameer Abdullah MIN DET $4,000
70 Boston Scott PHI CAR $4,000
71 Carlos Hyde JAX TEN $4,200
72 Salvon Ahmed MIA TB $4,000
73 Trenton Cannon SF ARI $4,000
74 Rhamondre Stevenson NE HOU $4,000
75 Jacques Patrick SF ARI $4,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions

More From DraftKings Nation