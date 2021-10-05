 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 5 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Full Week 5 Rankings Breakdown Coming Tuesday Afternoon

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | Injuries/RB Snaps | DraftKings Picks

Week 5 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Recap/Player Notes

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB CIN $8,200
2 Cooper Kupp LAR SEA TNF
3 Tyreek Hill KC BUF SNF
4 Stefon Diggs BUF KC SNF
5 D.J. Moore CAR PHI $7,500
6 Justin Jefferson MIN DET $7,700
7 DeAndre Hopkins ARI SF $7,600
8 Terry McLaurin WAS NO $7,400
9 Deebo Samuel SF ARI $7,100
10 Keenan Allen LAC CLE $6,500
11 Calvin Ridley ATL NYJ LON
12 Mike Williams LAC CLE $7,200
13 D.K. Metcalf SEA LAR TNF
14 CeeDee Lamb DAL NYG $6,200
15 Adam Thielen MIN DET $6,600
16 Tyler Lockett SEA LAR TNF
17 Amari Cooper DAL NYG $6,100
18 Chris Godwin TB MIA $6,300
19 Brandin Cooks HOU NE $6,100
20 Ja'Marr Chase CIN GB $5,800
21 Diontae Johnson PIT DEN $6,500
22 Mike Evans TB MIA $6,800
23 Marquise Brown BAL IND MNF
24 Michael Pittman IND BAL MNF
25 Antonio Brown TB MIA $5,200
26 Odell Beckham CLE LAC $6,000
27 Tyler Boyd CIN GB $5,300
28 DeVonta Smith PHI CAR $5,900
29 Marvin Jones JAX TEN $5,700
30 Corey Davis NYJ ATL LON
31 Kenny Golladay NYG DAL $5,900
32 Tee Higgins CIN GB $5,000
33 Courtland Sutton DEN PIT $5,500
34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF KC SNF
35 Robert Woods LAR SEA TNF
36 Cole Beasley BUF KC SNF
37 Jamison Crowder NYJ ATL LON
38 Henry Ruggs LV CHI $5,600
39 Robby Anderson CAR PHI $5,000
40 Jakobi Meyers NE HOU $5,600
41 Hunter Renfrow LV CHI $4,900
42 DeVante Parker MIA TB $5,400
43 Jaylen Waddle MIA TB $4,800
44 Laviska Shenault JAX TEN $4,800
45 Darnell Mooney CHI LV $4,700
46 Kalif Raymond DET MIN $4,800
47 Tim Patrick DEN PIT $4,700
48 Christian Kirk ARI SF $4,900
49 Allen Robinson CHI LV $5,500
50 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT DEN $5,000
51 Josh Reynolds TEN JAX $3,300
52 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN JAX $3,700
53 Kadarius Toney NYG DAL $4,000
54 Van Jefferson LAR SEA TNF
55 John Ross III NYG DAL $3,400
56 Quintez Cephus DET MIN $4,300
57 A.J. Green ARI SF $5,100
58 Brandon Aiyuk SF ARI $4,500
59 Kendrick Bourne NE HOU $4,000
60 Zach Pascal IND BAL MNF
61 Curtis Samuel WAS NO $3,000
62 Rondale Moore ARI SF $4,600
63 Jalen Reagor PHI CAR $4,200
64 K.J. Osborn MIN DET $3,800
65 Will Fuller MIA TB $4,400
66 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NYJ LON
67 Randall Cobb GB CIN $4,000
68 James Washington PIT DEN $4,200
69 Nelson Agholor NE HOU $4,400
70 Marquez Callaway NO WAS $4,700
71 Mecole Hardman KC BUF SNF
72 Devin Duvernay BAL IND MNF
73 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET MIN $3,500
74 Terrace Marshall CAR PHI $3,600
75 Cedrick Wilson DAL NYG $4,100
76 Adam Humphries WAS NO $3,300
77 Anthony Miller HOU NE $3,400
78 Sammy Watkins BAL IND MNF
79 Chester Rogers TEN JAX $3,900
80 Deonte Harris NO WAS $4,100
81 Bryan Edwards LV CHI $3,800
82 Freddie Swain SEA LAR TNF
83 DeSean Jackson LAR SEA TNF
84 Demarcus Robinson KC BUF SNF
85 Gabriel Davis BUF KC SNF
86 Jalen Guyton LAC CLE $3,500
87 Collin Johnson NYG DAL $3,000
88 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE LAC $3,000
89 Tyler Johnson TB MIA $3,300
90 Zay Jones LV CHI $3,000
91 Braxton Berrios NYJ ATL LON
92 Parris Campbell IND BAL MNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions

More From DraftKings Nation