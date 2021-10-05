NFL Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB CIN $8,200 2 Cooper Kupp LAR SEA TNF 3 Tyreek Hill KC BUF SNF 4 Stefon Diggs BUF KC SNF 5 D.J. Moore CAR PHI $7,500 6 Justin Jefferson MIN DET $7,700 7 DeAndre Hopkins ARI SF $7,600 8 Terry McLaurin WAS NO $7,400 9 Deebo Samuel SF ARI $7,100 10 Keenan Allen LAC CLE $6,500 11 Calvin Ridley ATL NYJ LON 12 Mike Williams LAC CLE $7,200 13 D.K. Metcalf SEA LAR TNF 14 CeeDee Lamb DAL NYG $6,200 15 Adam Thielen MIN DET $6,600 16 Tyler Lockett SEA LAR TNF 17 Amari Cooper DAL NYG $6,100 18 Chris Godwin TB MIA $6,300 19 Brandin Cooks HOU NE $6,100 20 Ja'Marr Chase CIN GB $5,800 21 Diontae Johnson PIT DEN $6,500 22 Mike Evans TB MIA $6,800 23 Marquise Brown BAL IND MNF 24 Michael Pittman IND BAL MNF 25 Antonio Brown TB MIA $5,200 26 Odell Beckham CLE LAC $6,000 27 Tyler Boyd CIN GB $5,300 28 DeVonta Smith PHI CAR $5,900 29 Marvin Jones JAX TEN $5,700 30 Corey Davis NYJ ATL LON 31 Kenny Golladay NYG DAL $5,900 32 Tee Higgins CIN GB $5,000 33 Courtland Sutton DEN PIT $5,500 34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF KC SNF 35 Robert Woods LAR SEA TNF 36 Cole Beasley BUF KC SNF 37 Jamison Crowder NYJ ATL LON 38 Henry Ruggs LV CHI $5,600 39 Robby Anderson CAR PHI $5,000 40 Jakobi Meyers NE HOU $5,600 41 Hunter Renfrow LV CHI $4,900 42 DeVante Parker MIA TB $5,400 43 Jaylen Waddle MIA TB $4,800 44 Laviska Shenault JAX TEN $4,800 45 Darnell Mooney CHI LV $4,700 46 Kalif Raymond DET MIN $4,800 47 Tim Patrick DEN PIT $4,700 48 Christian Kirk ARI SF $4,900 49 Allen Robinson CHI LV $5,500 50 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT DEN $5,000 51 Josh Reynolds TEN JAX $3,300 52 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN JAX $3,700 53 Kadarius Toney NYG DAL $4,000 54 Van Jefferson LAR SEA TNF 55 John Ross III NYG DAL $3,400 56 Quintez Cephus DET MIN $4,300 57 A.J. Green ARI SF $5,100 58 Brandon Aiyuk SF ARI $4,500 59 Kendrick Bourne NE HOU $4,000 60 Zach Pascal IND BAL MNF 61 Curtis Samuel WAS NO $3,000 62 Rondale Moore ARI SF $4,600 63 Jalen Reagor PHI CAR $4,200 64 K.J. Osborn MIN DET $3,800 65 Will Fuller MIA TB $4,400 66 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NYJ LON 67 Randall Cobb GB CIN $4,000 68 James Washington PIT DEN $4,200 69 Nelson Agholor NE HOU $4,400 70 Marquez Callaway NO WAS $4,700 71 Mecole Hardman KC BUF SNF 72 Devin Duvernay BAL IND MNF 73 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET MIN $3,500 74 Terrace Marshall CAR PHI $3,600 75 Cedrick Wilson DAL NYG $4,100 76 Adam Humphries WAS NO $3,300 77 Anthony Miller HOU NE $3,400 78 Sammy Watkins BAL IND MNF 79 Chester Rogers TEN JAX $3,900 80 Deonte Harris NO WAS $4,100 81 Bryan Edwards LV CHI $3,800 82 Freddie Swain SEA LAR TNF 83 DeSean Jackson LAR SEA TNF 84 Demarcus Robinson KC BUF SNF 85 Gabriel Davis BUF KC SNF 86 Jalen Guyton LAC CLE $3,500 87 Collin Johnson NYG DAL $3,000 88 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE LAC $3,000 89 Tyler Johnson TB MIA $3,300 90 Zay Jones LV CHI $3,000 91 Braxton Berrios NYJ ATL LON 92 Parris Campbell IND BAL MNF

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

