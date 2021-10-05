NFL Week 5 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | Injuries/RB Snaps | DraftKings Picks

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Josh Allen BUF KC SNF 2 Kyler Murray ARI SF $8,000 3 Patrick Mahomes KC BUF SNF 4 Lamar Jackson BAL IND MNF 5 Dak Prescott DAL NYG $6,900 6 Jalen Hurts PHI CAR $7,000 7 Justin Herbert LAC CLE $6,800 8 Kirk Cousins MIN DET $6,500 9 Sam Darnold CAR PHI $6,600 10 Tom Brady TB MIA $7,400 11 Matthew Stafford LAR SEA TNF 12 Russell Wilson SEA LAR TNF 13 Aaron Rodgers GB CIN $7,100 14 Derek Carr LV CHI $6,100 15 Ryan Tannehill TEN JAX $6,400 16 Daniel Jones NYG DAL $6,000 17 Trevor Lawrence JAX TEN $5,800 18 Matt Ryan ATL NYJ LON 19 Joe Burrow CIN GB $6,100 20 Trey Lance SF ARI $5,700 21 Zach Wilson NYJ ATL LON 22 Mac Jones NE HOU $5,300 23 Justin Fields CHI LV $5,200 24 Taylor Heinicke WAS NO $5,900 25 Baker Mayfield CLE LAC $5,500 26 Jameis Winston NO WAS $5,600 27 Teddy Bridgewater DEN PIT $5,400 28 Jacoby Brissett MIA TB $5,200 29 Jared Goff DET MIN $5,300 30 Carson Wentz IND BAL MNF 31 Ben Roethlisberger PIT DEN $5,300 32 Davis Mills HOU NE $4,800

