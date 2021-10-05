NFL Week 5 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 and lists his top Week 5 waiver wire pickups at each position while going over the injury report. Plus, a look at the MNF betting market.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | Injuries/RB Snaps | DraftKings Picks

Week 5 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Recap/Player Notes

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC BUF SNF 2 Darren Waller LV CHI $7,300 3 TJ Hockenson DET MIN $5,500 4 George Kittle SF ARI $5,600 5 Mark Andrews BAL IND MNF 6 Kyle Pitts ATL NYJ LON 7 Tyler Higbee LAR SEA TNF 8 Dalton Schultz DAL NYG $4,400 9 Dawson Knox BUF KC SNF 10 Mike Gesicki MIA TB $4,200 11 Noah Fant DEN PIT $4,900 12 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS NO $2,500 13 Tyler Conklin MIN DET $3,500 14 Anthony Firkser TEN JAX $3,100 15 Maxx Williams ARI SF $3,400 16 Dallas Goedert PHI CAR $5,100 17 Hunter Henry NE HOU $3,700 18 Gerald Everett SEA LAR TNF 19 Jack Doyle IND BAL MNF 20 CJ Uzomah CIN GB $3,000 21 Pat Freiermuth PIT DEN $2,800 22 Robert Tonyan GB CIN $4,300 23 Jared Cook LAC CLE $3,600 24 Austin Hooper CLE LAC $3,200 25 Jack Doyle IND BAL MNF 26 Jonnu Smith NE HOU $3,300 27 Hayden Hurst ATL NYJ LON 28 Blake Jarwin DAL NYG $3,200 29 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN PIT $2,500 30 Will Dissly SEA LAR TNF 31 Cole Kmet CHI LV $2,700

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 5 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Patriots NE DST HOU 4900 2 Cowboys DAL DST NYG 2800 3 Rams LAR DST SEA TNF 4 Buccaneers TB DST MIA 4700 5 Cardinals ARI DST SF 2900 6 Panthers CAR DST PHI 3400 7 Saints NO DST WAS 3100 8 Broncos DEN DST PIT 4200 9 Steelers PIT DST DEN 3300 10 Ravens BAL DST IND MNF 11 Titans TEN DST JAX 3800 12 Jets NYJ DST ATL LON 13 Vikings MIN DST DET 3000 14 49ers SF DST ARI 2800 15 Falcons NYJ DST ATL LON

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions