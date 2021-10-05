DraftKings Sportsbook NFL Millionaire Pools: Championship Series Millionaire Pool Preview

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook has another exciting contest in Week 5, launching the Championship Series Millionaire Pool which will feature 14 games from the NFL main slate on Sunday Oct. 10. The pool is the first of its kind, but it’s simply a straight up pick ‘em contest, where there are no point spreads and the goal will be to pick the most correct winners out of ten of the games. This unique pool can’t be found anywhere else online, and all of the relevant information is detailed below!

How it Works

For the football games spanning Sunday Oct. 10 to Monday Oct. 11 (excluding Falcons vs. Jets), you’ll pick a side for any 10 of the 14 available games. The winner will be the person with the most correct picks, for a top prize of $1,000,000.

States That Can Participate

Participants located in AZ, CO, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY are allowed to play. It is not required that you reside in one of these states, but picks must be made from these locations.

Entry Information

Entry Fee: $25

Max Entries per user: 40

Max Entries total: Unlimited

Places Paid Out: 1002

Total Prizes 1.25M+ (prize pool will grow as more users enter)

Full Payout Structure

Games in the Contest

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

