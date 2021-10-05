Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2021 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $350K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]

2021 Shriners — DraftKings Picks | Bets | Podcasts | Own Projections

2021 Shriners — Picks by PRICE TIERS | Spanish Open (EURO)

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 Shriners Children’s Open: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Eagles Gained

SG: Off The Tee

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 Shriners Children’s Open: Course

Course: TPC Summerlin

Yardage: 7,255

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2021 Shriners Children’s Open: Past Winners

20 Laird -23

19 Na -23

18 Bryson -21

17 Cantlay -9

16 Pampling -20

15 Smylie -16

2021 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 7

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Viktor Hovland $10,600

High-End Values

Hideki Matsuyama $9,500

Second-Level Values

Corey Conners $8,800

Patrick Reed $8,600

Adam Scott $8,400

Matthew Wolff $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Mito Pereira $7,800

Joseph Bramlett $7,200

Henrik Norlander $7,000

Scrub Values

Kyoung-Hoon Lee $6,700

Tom Hoge $6,400

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $350K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.