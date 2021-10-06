NFL Picks Fantasy Football Values: Top DraftKings DFS Bargain Plays for Week 5

Every team is now four games into the NFL season, and we’re starting to get an idea of which teams are contenders, which are matchups to take advantage of and which seem to already be competing for the first overall pick in next year’s draft. In Week 5, DraftKings has a dozen games on Sunday’s main NFL slate, providing plenty of ways to set up your fantasy football lineups.

Four weeks into the hard-hitting action, injuries are quickly stacking up, so it’s critical to stay locked into @DKLive on Twitter and make sure you have the DKLive app for the latest news and fantasy analysis leading up to kickoff.

As you dive into the bargain bin looking for cheap options to round out your roster, let’s take a look at the best bargain options available for Week 5.

QUARTERBACK

($6,000 and under)

Daniel Jones, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, $6,000 – Last week, Sam Darnold ($6,600) was my pick in this spot with a $6K salary against the Cowboys, and he delivered the top QB performance of the week with 36.5 DKFP. This week, it’s Jones who’s in this matchup at a great salary. Like Darnold, Jones brings plenty of rushing potential, and he’ll be trying to help the Giants win for the second straight week. Last week, he had 30.78 DKFP, throwing for over 400 yards and adding 27 yards on the ground. Jones also fell just short of 100 yards rushing a few weeks ago, so he brings a super high ceiling to this matchup with the Cowboys, who have allowed multiple passing scores in all of their games this season.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots at Houston Texans, $5,300 – Daniel isn’t the only QB named Jones who makes sense this week. Mac Jones (unrelated) was impressive in his matchup against Tom Brady ($7,400) last Sunday night, although the Patriots fell just short. Jones was an efficient 31-for-40 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and 17.9 DKFP in his best NFL start. He has completed over 73% of his passes in three of four starts and seems to have masterful control of the Patriots’ short passing game. The Texans have given up over 22 DKFP in three of their four games, so Jones should be able to return good value at barely over $5K.

Other Options: Jared Goff ($5,300), Drew Lock ($4,900)

RUNNING BACK

($5,000 and under)

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, $4,900 – Gainwell continues to establish himself as the Eagles’ second RB and play his way into a larger portion of the timeshare. Last week, he played a season-high 39% of snaps and caught six passes for 58 yards while also scoring his second touchdown of the season. He had five red-zone chances last week and actually has more red-zone work on the season than starter Miles Sanders ($5,700). Gainwell’s PPR potential and red zone role give him a high ceiling, so it makes sense to go back to him this week against Carolina.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers, $4,000 – It’s surprising to see Perine available at the minimum salary since he could be set up for a feature back role against the Packers. Joe Mixon ($6,200) has monopolized most of the work in Cincinnati’s backfield but sustained a low-ankle sprain against the Jaguars last Thursday. In relief of Mixon, Perine had three carries for seven yards and one catch for 15 yards. Last season, Perine averaged 3.6 yards-per-carry and finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns. If Mixon is out or limited, Perine should be set for good run against the Pack.

Other Options: Javonte Williams ($4,900), Brandon Bolden ($4,000)

WIDE RECEIVER

($5,000 and under)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, $4,900 – Renfrow has been the most targeted WR for the Raiders, drawing 30 targets in four games and catching at least five passes each week. He has reached double-digit DKFP in all four of his games, averaging 14.7 DKFP per contest. He doesn’t have the upside of the speedy Henry Ruggs III ($5,600), but his consistent usage makes him a solid play under $5K.

Quintez Cephus, Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, $4,300 – Cephus had an off game in Week 3 but bounced back in Week 4 with four catches and a season-high 83 yards. With over 12 DKFP in three of four of his games this season, the second-year WR is a huge part of the Lions’ receiving corps and should keep getting plenty of volume while Tyrell Williams (IR-concussion) is sidelined.

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, $3,800 — On the other side of that NFC North matchup, Osborn has been getting consistent work as the Vikings’ No. 3 option behind star WRs Justin Jefferson ($7,700) and Adam Thielen ($6,600). Osborn had seven targets last week and at least six targets in three of his four games this season. The Vikings also got him involved with a designed run last week, so they’re trying to get the ball into his hands. The Lions have been vulnerable to giving up big plays, so Osborn brings a high ceiling from under $4K.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints, $3,000 – Samuel returned from IR in Week 4 and caught all four of his targets for just 19 yards. He played just 37% of snaps, but that number is sure to climb as he works back to full strength. With Dyami Brown ($3,200; knee) and Cam Sims ($3,000; hamstring) both battling injury, Samuel will need to step up quickly for Washington, and he is expected to be their second WR when he’s fully up to speed. The Saints have given up four touchdowns to WRs over their first four games and surrendered over 400 passing yards to the Giants last week.

Other Options: Laviska Shenault Jr. ($4,800), Rashard Higgins ($4,300), Deonte Harris ($4,100), Chester Rogers ($3,900)

TIGHT END

($4,000 and under)

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, $3,600 – The Chargers got an impressive win on Monday Night Football, and Cook had a big game with a touchdown and six catches for 70 yards on seven targets. That game isn’t figured into this salary, though, so it’s a good chance to get Cook at a bit of a salary break. He seems to be a big part of the Bolts’ effective passing offense. The Chargers-Browns matchup should be a fascinating one to watch, and Cook definitely brings upside for a TE play under $4K.

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins, $3,300 – With Rob Gronkowski ($5,400; ribs) sidelined, Brate got six targets on Sunday Night Football against the Patriots, including one in the red zone. He only hauled in two catches for 29 yards, but the chances are definitely there for more in a much better matchup against the Dolphins this week if Gronk remains sidelined as expected.

Other Options: Anthony Firkser ($3,100), C.J. Uzomah ($3,000)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

($2,800 and under)

Dallas Cowboys DST vs. New York Giants, $2,800 – The Cowboys have been a generous defense to go up against, but they have also made some big plays of their own. They have exactly two interceptions in each of their four games and picked up five sacks against the Panthers last week for 8.0 DKFP. The Cowboys have at least 7.0 DKFP in each game and can definitely hit that number again facing the Giants, making them a good play under $3K.

Los Angeles Chargers DST vs. Cleveland Browns, $2,700 — The Chargers had a season-high four sacks on Monday Night Football against the Raiders and put up 7.0 DKFP. They were even more impressive with 10.0 DKFP in their win over the Chiefs in Week 3. They’ll look to build on those two strong outings as they take on the Browns, who have a unique rush-heavy attack that doesn’t turn the ball over much but also doesn’t typically produce a ton of points.

