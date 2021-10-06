Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

5. Dak Prescott ($6,900)/Amari Cooper ($6,100)/CeeDee Lamb ($6,200), Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

This game has the highest O/U on the slate at 52.5. The Cowboys have scored 36, 41, 20 and 29 points so far this season. So why isn’t this stack higher?

Outside of Week 1 when he attempted 58 passes, Prescott has thrown 27, 26 and 22 passes. Sure, he threw four and three touchdowns, but can he maintain that kind of efficiency? He’s currently sporting a 7.5% touchdown rate and never had a rate higher than five percent.

That said, the range of outcomes is wide for this game. Prescott could go bananas if this game goes back and forth. Vegas expects points to be scored, and Dallas is first in offensive pace. The Giants are 19th in pace, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that this game turns into a divisional slugfest.

After 16 and 15 targets for Cooper and Lamb in Week 1, respectively, Cooper has garnered five, four and three targets while Lamb has received nine, three and five. I don’t see the duo receiving that few targets on a weekly basis. The upside is too much to ignore.

4. Daniel Jones ($6,000)/Kadarius Toney ($4,000), New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Jones has scored 22.38, 29.46, 16.54 and 30.78 DKFP to start the season. Some of that production has come on the ground, as he’s rushed 27 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, but he has attempted 37, 32, 35 and 40 passes through the air. He threw for 402 yards last week against a Saints defense that is third in pass defense DVOA. The Cowboys are 21st in that metric.

As mentioned in the Prescott section, the range of outcomes for this game is wide, but if it does go back and forth, Jones could feast.

Sterling Shepard ($5,300) and Darius Slayton ($4,100) missed last week and are questionable for Week 5. If they miss, then Toney could have a big game. He caught 6 of 9 targets for 78 yards last week and lined up in the slot 62% of the time. Jourdan Lewis is the slot corner for the Cowboys, and he’s rated 51.8 according to PFF. Trevon Diggs has been a ball hawk, so Jones will likely not throw in his direction.

3. Aaron Rodgers ($7,100)/Davante Adams ($8,200), Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

After the opening week debacle, Rodgers has put up 26.8, 19.04 and 24.12 DKFP. He’s thrown four, two and two touchdowns, although he has yet to exceed 265 yards.

The Bengals like to play zone and keep things in front of them. They are 22nd in DVOA against No. 1 receivers, so there should be seams for Adams and Rodgers to make their magic.

Adams has the highest projection for wide receivers on the slate. He’s garnered seven, nine, 18 and 11 targets this season. The 45 total targets and 11.3 per game are second only to Cooper Kupp’s 46 and 11.5 per game.

2. Trevor Lawrence ($5,800)/Marvin Jones ($5,700)/Laviska Shenault ($4,800), Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are 30th in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in adjusted sack rate, even though they blitz at the 10th-highest rate in the league. That means lots of man-to-man and one-on-one opportunities for Jacksonville receivers.

Jones leads the teams with 31 targets while Shenault is right behind with 27. DJ Chark had 22, but he’s out for the season, so some of his targets could get distributed to Jones and Shenault.

The Titans are implied for 26.75 points, so the Jags will likely have to be aggressive in this one. Will a Jags stack win someone a million bucks this weekend?

1. Sam Darnold ($6,600)/DJ Moore ($7,500), Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Darnold is in the No. 1 QB-WR stack this week? What a time to be alive. Well, he’s produced 20.06, 22.9, 28.26 and 36.54 DKFP. While some of that production is due to the league-leading five rushing touchdowns, Darnold has attempted 35, 38, 34 and 39 pass attempts.

His favorite target has been Moore, as he’s received eight, 11, 12 and 12 targets.

The Eagles are 24th in pass defense DVOA while they are 13th against the run.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.