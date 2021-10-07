NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re about a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and with it comes more data and trends to consider when placing your NFL bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. Week 4 again had an even split of favorites and underdogs covering at eight apiece. Nine games hit the under, and seven hit the over. Both New York teams and two NFC West teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks won SU as underdogs last week.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Los Angeles Rams (3-1, 2-2 ATS) at Seattle Seahawks (2-2, 2-2 ATS)

Rams are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following a SU loss.

Rams are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games following an ATS loss.

Rams are 10-4-1 ATS in their previous 15 against the NFC West.

Over is 6-0 in the Rams' last six games overall.

Over is 5-1 in the Rams' previous six road games.

Seahawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games following a SU win.

Seahawks are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games following an ATS win.

Seahawks are 8-1-2 ATS in their last 11 Thursday games.

New York Jets (1-3, 1-3 ATS) at Atlanta Falcons (1-3, 1-3 ATS)

Jets are 2-7 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Under is 5-1 in Jets’ last six games in Week 5.

Under is 6-2 in Jets’ previous eight games overall.

Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS in previous last six games as a favorite.

Falcons are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in Week 5.

Under is 5-2 in Falcons’ previous seven games overall.

Under is 5-2 in Falcons’ last seven games following a ATS loss.

Miami Dolphins (1-3, 2-2 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, 1-3 ATS)

Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games following a SU loss.

Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their previous six road games against a team with a winning home record.

Dolphins are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-0 in Dolphins’ last four against a team with a winning record.

Over is 7-1 in Dolphins’ last eight games following an ATS loss.

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS loss.

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games.

Buccaneers are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Buccaneers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Over is 5-1 in Buccaneers’ previous six games as a favorite.

Tennessee Titans (2-2, 2-2 ATS) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4, 1-3 ATS)

Titans are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Titans are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a road favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Titans' last four road games.

Over is 9-2 in Titans' previous 11 against a team with a losing record.

Jaguars are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games in Week 5.

Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a home underdog.

Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games.

Under is 4-0 in Jaguars’ previous four games following a SU loss.

Under is 4-0 in Jaguars’ last four games as an underdog.

Under is 5-1 in Jaguars' last six games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-1 in Jaguars’ previous five games overall.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-3, 1-3 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (3-1, 3-1 ATS)

Eagles are 4-9 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Eagles are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games following a SU loss.

Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a road underdog.

Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record.

Eagles are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight road games.

Under is 7-3 in Eagles' last 10 games overall.

Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS loss.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Denver Broncos (3-1, 3-1 ATS) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3, 1-3 ATS)

Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Broncos are 4-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Under is 5-1 in Broncos' last six road games.

Steelers are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Steelers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games following a SU loss.

Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games.

Steelers are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Steelers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Green Bay Packers (3-1, 3-1 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1, 2-2 ATS)

Packers are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Packers are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games overall.

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Over is 6-0 in Packers' previous six against a team with a winning record.

Under is 5-2 in Packers’ last seven games as a road favorite.

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven home games.

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a home underdog.

New England Patriots (1-3, 2-2 ATS) at Houston Texans (1-3, 2-2 ATS)

Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their previous five road games.

Patriots are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

Under is 5-0 in Patriots’ previous five road games.

Under is 5-1 in Patriots’ last six games as a favorite.

Texans are 3-13 ATS in their previous 16 games in Week 5.

Texans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in October.

Under is 5-2 in Texans’ previous seven games as a home underdog.

Detroit Lions (0-4, 2-2 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3, 2-2 ATS)

Lions are 0-8 SU in their previous eight games.

Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Lions are 1-5 ATS in their previous six road games.

Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Over is 4-1 in Lions’ previous five games as a road underdog.

Over is 4-1 in Lions’ last five against a team with a losing record.

Vikings are 2-6 SU in their previous eight games.

Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.

Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games at home.

Vikings are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a home favorite.

Vikings are 0-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Vikings are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

Over is 6-1 in Vikings’ previous seven games as a home favorite.

Over is 5-1 in Vikings’ last six games as a favorite.

New Orleans Saints (2-2, 2-2 ATS) at Washington Football Team (2-2, 1-3 ATS)

Saints are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as a favorite.

Saints are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games overall.

Saints are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games.

Under is 6-1 in Saints’ previous seven games overall.

Under is 6-1 in Saints’ last seven road games.

Washington Football Team is 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Washington Football Team’s last four games following an ATS win.

Cleveland Browns (3-1, 3-1 ATS) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1, 3-1 ATS)

Browns are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up win.

Browns are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as a road underdog.

Browns are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games overall.

Over is 5-1 in Browns’ last six against a team with a winning record.

Chargers are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games overall.

Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up win.

Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Chargers’ last four games overall.

Chicago Bears (2-2, 2-2 ATS) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-1, 2-2 ATS)

Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games.

Bears are 1-4 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games as a road underdog.

Bears are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as an underdog.

Under is 4-1 in Bears’ previous five games overall.

Raiders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Raiders’ last four games as a favorite.

San Francisco 49ers (2-2, 1-3 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (4-0, 3-1 ATS)

49ers are 4-1 SU in their last five games on the road.

49ers are 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 games.

49ers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss.

Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their previous six home games.

Over is 6-1 in Cardinals’ last seven home games.

New York Giants (1-3, 2-2 ATS) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1, 4-0 ATS)

Giants are 5-0 ATS in their last five against the NFC East.

Giants are 0-4 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS win.

Under is 6-0 in Giants’ last six games following an ATS win.

Under is 10-2 in Giants’ previous 12 games overall.

Under is 5-1 in Giants’ last six against the NFC East.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their previous four home games.

Over is 7-1 in Cowboys’ last eight games as a home favorite.

Buffalo Bills (3-1, 3-1 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-2, 1-3 ATS)

Bills are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.

Bills are 12-3 ATS in their previous 15 games overall.

Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Bills are 7-2-2 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-0 in Bills’ last five games as an underdog.

Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their previous 12 games following a straight-up win.

Chiefs are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite.

Chiefs are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Over is 4-1 in Chiefs’ last five games following a SU win.

Indianapolis Colts (1-3, 2-2 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (3-1, 2-2 ATS)

Colts are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games.

Colts are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Colts are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Over is 7-0 in Colts’ last seven against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-0 in Colts’ previous four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 4-1 in Colts’ last five games as an underdog.

Ravens are 4-0 ATS in their previous four home games.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 6-1 in Ravens’ last seven games following a straight-up win.

Over is 5-1 in Ravens’ previous six home games.

