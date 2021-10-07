NFL MVP and Futures Betting: Tracking Market Movement Ahead of Week 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL futures market is a fascinating one. We get the entire summer to examine the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and get our bets in. And then, just like that, the product on the field begins, and everything changes. What we see on a week-to-week basis in the NFL causes plenty of movement in the futures market, so let’s take a look at some of those notable odds on the move this week.

Kyler Murray helped himself the most this week, getting a huge divisional win over fellow MVP candidate Matthew Stafford and the Rams as a trendy road dog. Murray was in the MVP hunt into late November last year before fading, but never was the favorite or listed at this low of a price. It seems like he could be for real in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes came back closer to his opening price with a much needed with over the Eagles to move to 2-2. The 1-2 start dropped him down the board and gave us a little bit of value. This weekend’s primetime game against the Bills should carry a lot of weight in the MVP market. Josh Allen is right behind him in terms of odds, and the winner of the game will almost certainly be second in the race behind Murray (assuming Arizona wins).

Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott are also risers with some real potential. Herbert and the Chargers took down the Chiefs on the road and then beat the undefeated Raiders on MNF. Prescott also has Dallas running arguably the NFL’s most dangerous offense.

I think there’s something behind the Herbert MVP push, but the value could be gone there. If the Chargers can make the postseason, I’d say Brandon Staley is a terrific COY bet. Going from Anthony Lynn to Staley has meant a lot to this team, with the coach now making a huge difference in this team’s ability to win.

I think Staley, even as the favorite is the best bet right now. However, the competitive NFC West has strong candidates too. Sean McVay has a lot of potential if the Rams can win the division, while the same can be said for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cards.

Arizona is the team that we see climbing the odds no matter where we look in the futures market. But if you think the Bills or Chiefs are coming out of the AFC, this could be the week to bet them before they go head-to-head.

Personally, I like the Bills in the game and to win the conference this season. That +750 will be long gone if they win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

