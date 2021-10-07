NFL Week 5 TNF Best Bets: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

NFL Week 5 gets underway on Thursday with the Rams and Seahawks squaring off in a huge NFC West battle — let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

If you want to point to trends in this game, you can easily talk yourself into either side. The Seahawks have been a great primetime bet in the Russell Wilson era, and also a very good bet as an underdog — particularly at home.

In this situation I think Seattle is running into the wrong team at the wrong time, and it doesn’t have the defense it needs to slow this Los Angeles offense. The Rams are coming off a pretty pathetic home loss to a division rival, and really need a bounce-back win. Sean McVay is 15-5 off loss during his time with the Rams.

I have no doubt this passing attack will be able to score points with Matthew Stafford under center with the matchup it has against the Seattle defense. The Seahawks have been dreadful in all aspects on defense, and this isn’t a matchup where you can hide your flaws.

I’ll admit, the Rams have been a letdown on defense so far, but they at least have the bodies to compete. I expect improvement from this unit, led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. In the end, the Rams are a Super Bowl contender that need this win. While the Seahawks are looking like they’ll be battling to get in the postseason.

Metcalf has a tough matchup against Ramsey, but that doesn’t mean he can’t break free for one big play. I don’t like backing his overall receptions or yards props, but he should be good for a shot downfield in this game, especially if the Rams are playing with a lead. DK has long receptions of 30 yards in Week 1 and 28 yards in Weeks 3 and 4, going over this mark in three of four games.

Higbee’s role has been growing in the Rams’ offense. He hauled in five of his six targets in Week 1 against the Bears, but did disappear on the road against the Colts. Since then, Higbee has brought in 9-of-11 targets in two games, hitting over 3.5 receptions in three of the four outings in 2021. This is a solid matchup for the TE position against Seattle, and I expect Higbee to remain involved for 5-6 targets.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.