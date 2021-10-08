DraftKings Madden Stream: Miami Dolphins 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Tua Tagovailoa 72 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 82 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 81 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Myles Gaskin

POWER BACK: Myles Gaskin

SLOT WR: Jaylen Waddle

Slot Corner: Justin Coleman

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Jaylen Waddle - 97 SPEED WR - Will Fuller V - 95 SPEED WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 94 SPEED CB - Byron Jones - 92 SPEED FS - Jason McCourty - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB – Xavien Howard — 91 CB — Byron Jones — 88 K — Jason Sanders — 85 TE – Mike Gesicki — 85 WR — Will Fuller V — 85 WR — DeVante Parker — 84 LE — Emmanuel Ogbah — 82 SS — Eric Rowe — 81 FS — Jason McCourty — 80 CB — Justin Coleman — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MADE IN THE SHADE — Home Team fatigues slower.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB XAVIEN HOWARD

X – ZONE HAWK

Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Gain diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Increased stamina and accurate catches on INT returns)

SuperStars

CB BYRON JONES

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (In deep outside zones expect improved reactions & catch knockouts)

SS Trait – CHUCK OUT (Zone chucks fatigues the receiver)

