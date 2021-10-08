DraftKings Madden Stream: Miami Dolphins 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Dolphins to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Tua Tagovailoa 72 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 82 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 81 – THP 88
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Myles Gaskin
POWER BACK: Myles Gaskin
SLOT WR: Jaylen Waddle
Slot Corner: Justin Coleman
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Jaylen Waddle - 97 SPEED
- WR - Will Fuller V - 95 SPEED
- WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 94 SPEED
- CB - Byron Jones - 92 SPEED
- FS - Jason McCourty - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- CB – Xavien Howard — 91
- CB — Byron Jones — 88
- K — Jason Sanders — 85
- TE – Mike Gesicki — 85
- WR — Will Fuller V — 85
- WR — DeVante Parker — 84
- LE — Emmanuel Ogbah — 82
- SS — Eric Rowe — 81
- FS — Jason McCourty — 80
- CB — Justin Coleman — 79
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
MADE IN THE SHADE — Home Team fatigues slower.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
CB XAVIEN HOWARD
X – ZONE HAWK
Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage
Trigger: Two forced incompletions
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Gain diving swats & interceptions)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Increased stamina and accurate catches on INT returns)
SuperStars
CB BYRON JONES
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (In deep outside zones expect improved reactions & catch knockouts)
SS Trait – CHUCK OUT (Zone chucks fatigues the receiver)
Depth Chart
Dolphins Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Tua
|Tagovailoa
|#1
|QB2
|Jacoby
|Brissett
|#14
|RB1
|Myles
|Gaskin
|#37
|RB2
|Malcolm
|Brown
|#34
|RB3
|Salvon
|Ahmed
|#26
|FB1
|Cethan
|Carter
|#82
|WR1
|Will
|Fuller V
|#3
|WR2
|DeVante
|Parker
|#11
|WR3
|Jaylen
|Waddle
|#17
|WR4
|Preston
|Williams
|#18
|WR5
|Albert
|Wilson
|#2
|WR6
|Jakeem
|Grant Sr.
|#19
|TE1
|Mike
|Gesicki
|#88
|TE2
|Adam
|Shaheen
|#80
|TE3
|Hunter
|Long
|#84
|K1
|Jason
|Sanders
|#7