DraftKings Madden Stream: Miami Dolphins 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Dolphins’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Dolphins to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tua Tagovailoa 72 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 82 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 81 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Myles Gaskin

POWER BACK: Myles Gaskin

SLOT WR: Jaylen Waddle

Slot Corner: Justin Coleman

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Jaylen Waddle - 97 SPEED
  2. WR - Will Fuller V - 95 SPEED
  3. WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 94 SPEED
  4. CB - Byron Jones - 92 SPEED
  5. FS - Jason McCourty - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. CB – Xavien Howard — 91
  2. CB — Byron Jones — 88
  3. K — Jason Sanders — 85
  4. TE – Mike Gesicki — 85
  5. WR — Will Fuller V — 85
  6. WR — DeVante Parker — 84
  7. LE — Emmanuel Ogbah — 82
  8. SS — Eric Rowe — 81
  9. FS — Jason McCourty — 80
  10. CB — Justin Coleman — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MADE IN THE SHADE — Home Team fatigues slower.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB XAVIEN HOWARD

X – ZONE HAWK

Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage
Trigger: Two forced incompletions
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Gain diving swats & interceptions)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Increased stamina and accurate catches on INT returns)

SuperStars

CB BYRON JONES

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (In deep outside zones expect improved reactions & catch knockouts)
SS Trait – CHUCK OUT (Zone chucks fatigues the receiver)

Depth Chart

Dolphins Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Tua Tagovailoa #1
QB2 Jacoby Brissett #14
RB1 Myles Gaskin #37
RB2 Malcolm Brown #34
RB3 Salvon Ahmed #26
FB1 Cethan Carter #82
WR1 Will Fuller V #3
WR2 DeVante Parker #11
WR3 Jaylen Waddle #17
WR4 Preston Williams #18
WR5 Albert Wilson #2
WR6 Jakeem Grant Sr. #19
TE1 Mike Gesicki #88
TE2 Adam Shaheen #80
TE3 Hunter Long #84
K1 Jason Sanders #7

