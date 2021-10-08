DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Jets 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jets to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Zach Wilson 73 OVERALL – AWR 67 – SPD 83 – SAC 86 – MAC 79 – DAC 82 – THP 94
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Ty Johnson
POWER BACK: Tevin Coleman
SLOT WR: Jamison Crowder
Slot Corner: Javelin Guidry
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Denzel Mims - 92 SPEED
- FS - Ashtyn Davis - 92 SPEED
- WR - Elijah Moore - 92 SPEED
- WR - Braxton Berrios - 91 SPEED
- RB - Tevin Coleman - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- FS — Marcus Maye — 85
- DT — Quinnen Williams — 85
- LOLB — C.J. Mosley — 83
- RE — Carl Lawson — 83
- WR — Corey Davis — 83
- LT — Makhi Becton — 82
- P — Thomas Morstead — 82
- WR — Jamison Crowder — 80
- SS — Lamarcus Joyner — 79
- DT — Sheldon Rankins — 78
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
TURF WAR — Away Team fatigues faster.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
LT MEKHI BECTON
SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Will frequently attempt and win pull blocks.)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against linebackers and defensive backs.)
Depth Chart
Jets Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Zach
|Wilson
|#2
|QB2
|Mike
|White
|#5
|RB1
|Michael
|Carter
|#32
|RB2
|Ty
|Johnson
|#25
|RB3
|Tevin
|Coleman
|#23
|RB4
|Josh
|Adams
|#36
|FB1
|Trevon
|Wesco
|#85
|WR1
|Corey
|Davis
|#84
|WR2
|Jamison
|Crowder
|#82
|WR3
|Keelan
|Cole Sr.
|#88
|WR4
|Denzel
|Mims
|#11
|WR5
|Elijah
|Moore
|#8
|WR6
|Braxton
|Berrios
|#10
|TE1
|Tyler
|Kroft
|#81
|TE2
|Ryan
|Griffin
|#84
|TE3
|Trevon
|Wesco
|#85
|K1
|Matt
|Ammendola
|#6