DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Jets 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Jets’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jets to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Zach Wilson 73 OVERALL – AWR 67 – SPD 83 – SAC 86 – MAC 79 – DAC 82 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Ty Johnson

POWER BACK: Tevin Coleman

SLOT WR: Jamison Crowder

Slot Corner: Javelin Guidry

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Denzel Mims - 92 SPEED
  2. FS - Ashtyn Davis - 92 SPEED
  3. WR - Elijah Moore - 92 SPEED
  4. WR - Braxton Berrios - 91 SPEED
  5. RB - Tevin Coleman - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. FS — Marcus Maye — 85
  2. DT — Quinnen Williams — 85
  3. LOLB — C.J. Mosley — 83
  4. RE — Carl Lawson — 83
  5. WR — Corey Davis — 83
  6. LT — Makhi Becton — 82
  7. P — Thomas Morstead — 82
  8. WR — Jamison Crowder — 80
  9. SS — Lamarcus Joyner — 79
  10. DT — Sheldon Rankins — 78

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

TURF WAR — Away Team fatigues faster.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LT MEKHI BECTON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Will frequently attempt and win pull blocks.)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against linebackers and defensive backs.)

Depth Chart

Jets Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Zach Wilson #2
QB2 Mike White #5
RB1 Michael Carter #32
RB2 Ty Johnson #25
RB3 Tevin Coleman #23
RB4 Josh Adams #36
FB1 Trevon Wesco #85
WR1 Corey Davis #84
WR2 Jamison Crowder #82
WR3 Keelan Cole Sr. #88
WR4 Denzel Mims #11
WR5 Elijah Moore #8
WR6 Braxton Berrios #10
TE1 Tyler Kroft #81
TE2 Ryan Griffin #84
TE3 Trevon Wesco #85
K1 Matt Ammendola #6

