DraftKings Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Patriots to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Mac Jones 72 OVERALL – AWR 73 – SPD 79 – SAC 88 – MAC 82 – DAC 84 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: James White

POWER BACK: Damien Harris

SLOT WR: Jakobi Meyers

Slot Corner: Jonathan Jones

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

1. CB - Jonathan Jones - 93 SPEED

2. FS - Devin McCourty - 91 SPEED

3. CB - Stephon Gilmore - 91 SPEED

4. WR - Nelson Agholor - 91 SPEED

5. RB - Damien Harris - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB – Stephon Gilmore — 97 FS – Devin McCourty — 92 MLB – Dont’a Hightower — 87 TE — Hunter Henry — 86 CB – JC Jackson — 86 RG – Shaq Mason — 86 RT — Trent Brown — 86 C – David Andrews — 85 LOLB — Matthew Judon — 84 CB — Jonathan Jones — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

OUR HOUSE — Home Team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third-down stops.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB STEPHON GILMORE

X – SHUTDOWN

Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)

SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (React much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverage)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)

FS DEVIN MCCOURTY

X – ZONE HAWK

Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage.

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbers)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)

SuperStars

RT TRENT BROWN

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in.)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against linebackers and defensive backs.)

Depth Chart