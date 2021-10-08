DraftKings Madden Stream: Buffalo Bills 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bills to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Josh Allen 87 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 86 – SAC 88 – MAC 84 – DAC 85 – THP 99
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Devin Singletary
POWER BACK: Zack Moss
SLOT WR: Cole Beasley
Slot Corner: Taron Johnson
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- RB - Matt Breida - 94 SPEED
- WR - Isaiah McKenzie - 92 SPEED
- WR - Stefon Diggs - 92 SPEED
- CB - Tre’Davious White - 91 SPEED
- WR - Gabriel Davis - 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — Stefon Diggs — 97
- CB – Tre’Davious White — 93
- FS – Micah Hyde — 88
- SS – Jordan Poyer — 87
- QB — Josh Allen — 87
- WR – Cole Beasley — 86
- RE – Jerry Hughes — 83
- MLB – Tremaine Edmunds — 83
- WR — Emmanuel Sanders — 82
- RB – Devin Singletary — 81
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
DOWNWIND — Away Team kicking arc is harder to control.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
WR STEFON DIGGS
X – RAC’Em Up
Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards
Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20+ yards from LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)
CB TRE’DAVIOIUS WHITE
X – SHUTDOWN
Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
Trigger: Two forced incompletions
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from LoS and outside the hashes)
SuperStars
FS MICAH HYDE
SS Trait – MEDIUM ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. medium routes, 10-20 yards from the LoS)
SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)
QB JOSH ALLEN
SS Trait – QUICKDRAW (Passers with this ability have faster throwing animations when under pressure)
SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Passers with this ability are faster and more responsive to user input while rolling out of the pocket)
SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Passers with this ability have faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)
WR COLE BEASLEY
SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (When lined up in the slot, players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)
SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; receiver with this ability make faster cuts and have better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)
Depth Chart
Bills Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Josh
|Allen
|#17
|QB2
|Mitchell
|Trubisky
|#10
|RB1
|Devin
|Singletary
|#26
|RB2
|Zack
|Moss
|#20
|RB3
|Matt
|Breida
|#22
|RB4
|Taiwan
|Jones
|#25
|FB1
|Reggie
|Gilliam
|#41
|WR1
|Stefon
|Diggs
|#14
|WR2
|Emmanuel
|Sanders
|#1
|WR3
|Cole
|Beasley
|#11
|WR4
|Gabriel
|Davis
|#13
|WR5
|Isaiah
|McKenzie
|#19
|WR6
|Jake
|Kumerow
|#15
|TE1
|Dawson
|Knox
|#88
|TE2
|Tommy
|Sweeney
|#89
|TE3
|Reggie
|Gilliam
|#41
|K1
|Tyler
|Bass
|#2