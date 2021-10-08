DraftKings Madden Stream: Buffalo Bills 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bills to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Josh Allen 87 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 86 – SAC 88 – MAC 84 – DAC 85 – THP 99

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Devin Singletary

POWER BACK: Zack Moss

SLOT WR: Cole Beasley

Slot Corner: Taron Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB - Matt Breida - 94 SPEED WR - Isaiah McKenzie - 92 SPEED WR - Stefon Diggs - 92 SPEED CB - Tre’Davious White - 91 SPEED WR - Gabriel Davis - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Stefon Diggs — 97 CB – Tre’Davious White — 93 FS – Micah Hyde — 88 SS – Jordan Poyer — 87 QB — Josh Allen — 87 WR – Cole Beasley — 86 RE – Jerry Hughes — 83 MLB – Tremaine Edmunds — 83 WR — Emmanuel Sanders — 82 RB – Devin Singletary — 81

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

DOWNWIND — Away Team kicking arc is harder to control.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR STEFON DIGGS

X – RAC’Em Up

Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20+ yards from LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)

CB TRE’DAVIOIUS WHITE

X – SHUTDOWN

Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from LoS and outside the hashes)

SuperStars

FS MICAH HYDE

SS Trait – MEDIUM ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. medium routes, 10-20 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)

QB JOSH ALLEN

SS Trait – QUICKDRAW (Passers with this ability have faster throwing animations when under pressure)

SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Passers with this ability are faster and more responsive to user input while rolling out of the pocket)

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Passers with this ability have faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)

WR COLE BEASLEY

SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (When lined up in the slot, players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; receiver with this ability make faster cuts and have better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)

Depth Chart